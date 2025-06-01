Where Does UCLA Rank in 2026 Football Recruiting So Far?
Coming into June with eight commitments from the class of 2026, UCLA football is aiming to climb up the ranks of the recruiting board in its second full season in the Big Ten Conference.
The Bruins rank as the 33rd FBS school on 247 Sports' 2026 Recruit Football Team Rankings, including three four-star commits and five three-star commits.
Highlighted by four-star wide receiver, Jaron Pula, who is the No. 5 ranked player in the state of Utah, DeShaun Foster and UCLA are striving to bring in more talent year after year, as demonstrated by their huge acquisition of the Iamaleava brothers, Nico and Madden this Spring.
Pula, out of Lone Peak High School, has a 90 player rating on 247 Sports and committed to play in Westwood way back in September 2024, choosing UCLA over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Oregon and Arizona State, just to name a few.
Pula is ranked 240 in the nation for the class of 2026.
Coming in at No. 33 in the FBS in recruiting looks good on paper, but how do the Bruins match up with their Big Ten Conference foes? That's where it gets a bit less promising.
UCLA ranks 11th in the conference in the 2026 recruiting class out of 18 teams. Just ahead of Michigan, which has seven commits, and just behind Indiana, which has nine. The Wolverines have a better average player ranking (90.04) than the Bruins (88.53), though.
Westwood's Southern California rivals, USC, not only lead the Big Ten in the class of 2026, they lead the nation with 27 total commits -- one five-star and 16 four-stars -- and 290.01 recruiting points. The next-highest is Ohio State with 237.62.
UCLA's other notable commitments in the month of May include the 33rd-ranked player in the state of California, defensive lineman Anthony Jones, the No. 3 player in the state of Colorado, tight end Camden Jensen, and the 15th-ranked player out of Tennessee, defensive lineman Yahya Gaad.
The Bruins' 33rd ranked class in 2026 is a slight upgrade from their 2025 recruiting class ranking of 37. However, they really shined when the 2024 season ended, sitting at 20th in the nation on 247 Sports' transfer rank, highlighted by Nico Iamaleava.
