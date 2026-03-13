UCLA's Dent Reacts to Historic Triple-Double

Who else, but Donovan Dent.

The UCLA Bruins’ point guard has had a knack for coming up big when the team needs it the most, and he did just that once again in the third round of the Big Ten Tournament. Dent made Big Ten history, notching the first triple-double in the history of the tournament with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in a 72-59 win over Rutgers.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin communicates during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

It’s the fifth triple-double in UCLA history, and the first since Kyle Anderson did it against Morehead State on Nov. 22, 2013. It’s also the first of his career. It hasn’t been the strongest of seasons for Dent, but he is turning it up at the best time possible.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) scores on Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Emmanuel Ogbole (21) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Dent’s 12 assists also continue quite a personal hot streak for the transfer from New Mexico. Dent has dished out 64 assists and turned the ball over just four times over his last six games combined. He has notched 12 or more assists in three of those games, the other two of which he had 15 assists each.

Dent Has Been Electric

Entering Thursday, Dent was averaging 13.6 points and 7.5 assists on the season. His production has taken a considerable dip from last season at New Mexico, when he averaged over 20 points per game, and his efficiency has also fallen off a cliff this year in his first year with the Bruins.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket past Southern California Trojans center Gabe Dynes (45) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Dent has consistently shown up when it matters most despite his off-putting numbers. He’s had big games against No. 4 Purdue, No. 10 Illinois, and twice against USC during conference play. The Bruins should have a resume strong enough for a single-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament, and Dent is a big reason why.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Lino Mark (2) looks to pass the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After his record-setting performance, Dent spoke about the meaning of having such a game when it matters most.

“When you have so many weapons on your offense, it's really, like, kind of the game comes fluid for you because you're just making the right read,” Dent said. “My shots can get open simply because I have such good teammates around me that they don't want to leave. So, they just make the game a lot easier for me. It's a blessing.”

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) talks with head coach Mick Cronin against the Southern California Trojans first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It’s amazing,” Dent said regarding his Big Ten record. “I didn't even know that was a thing until they told me right now on the broadcast. So, that's a great feeling.”

What's Next for UCLA?