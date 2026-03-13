UCLA's Dent Reacts to Historic Triple-Double
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Who else, but Donovan Dent.
The UCLA Bruins’ point guard has had a knack for coming up big when the team needs it the most, and he did just that once again in the third round of the Big Ten Tournament. Dent made Big Ten history, notching the first triple-double in the history of the tournament with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in a 72-59 win over Rutgers.
It’s the fifth triple-double in UCLA history, and the first since Kyle Anderson did it against Morehead State on Nov. 22, 2013. It’s also the first of his career. It hasn’t been the strongest of seasons for Dent, but he is turning it up at the best time possible.
Dent’s 12 assists also continue quite a personal hot streak for the transfer from New Mexico. Dent has dished out 64 assists and turned the ball over just four times over his last six games combined. He has notched 12 or more assists in three of those games, the other two of which he had 15 assists each.
Dent Has Been Electric
Entering Thursday, Dent was averaging 13.6 points and 7.5 assists on the season. His production has taken a considerable dip from last season at New Mexico, when he averaged over 20 points per game, and his efficiency has also fallen off a cliff this year in his first year with the Bruins.
Dent has consistently shown up when it matters most despite his off-putting numbers. He’s had big games against No. 4 Purdue, No. 10 Illinois, and twice against USC during conference play. The Bruins should have a resume strong enough for a single-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament, and Dent is a big reason why.
After his record-setting performance, Dent spoke about the meaning of having such a game when it matters most.
“When you have so many weapons on your offense, it's really, like, kind of the game comes fluid for you because you're just making the right read,” Dent said. “My shots can get open simply because I have such good teammates around me that they don't want to leave. So, they just make the game a lot easier for me. It's a blessing.”
“It’s amazing,” Dent said regarding his Big Ten record. “I didn't even know that was a thing until they told me right now on the broadcast. So, that's a great feeling.”
What's Next for UCLA?
The Bruins will take on No. 8 Michigan State next in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals. Tip-off is slated for 9:00 pm ET on March 13.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.