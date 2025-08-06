UCLA Freshman Spotlight: Halakilangi Muagututia Jr.
UCLA Football is full of new faces this season. Whether it was from the transfer portal or high school talent, the Bruins have plenty of newcomers. With the start of Fall Camp, it was head coach DeShaun Foster's goal for the entire team to bond before getting into the hardcore practice and drills. Certain decisions such as making the offense randomly room with the defense, while holding mandatory group workouts made the transition process from individual to team a lot easier for the new guys.
The whole team has been working out off-campus in Costa Mesa, including freshman long snapper Halakilangi Muagututia Jr. According to both 247Sports and Rivals, Muagututia was ranked as a 3-star recruit and the No. 1 long snapper in the entire nation (also by Rubio Long Snapping).
A native of Laie, located in the Koolauloa District on the island of Oʻahu in Honolulu County, Hawaii, he dominated at Kahuku High & Intermediate school. Although he also played high school ball in Houston and Missouri City, Texas, he ended his career in his hometown. He was ranked as the 38th best recruit in the state of Hawaii.
Muagututia was selected to play in the 2025 Polynesian Bowl, which recognizes the best high school players in Hawaii. Although he specialized at long snapper, that's not all that Muagututia excelled in. He also lined up at linebacker, quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and safety, while competing in basketball and track and field at the same time.
For him, football came naturally as he was coached by quite the athletic family. His father, Halakilangi Muagututia, played defensive back at UTEP. His uncle, Frank Manumaleuna, played linebacker at UCLA under head coach Dick Vermeil in 1974.
UCLA was a familiar home to Muagututia, which was a major factor in him deciding to commit. His dad still coaches football and is currently the defensive backs coach at Missouri Southern State University (MSSU). His cousin, D.J. Uiagalelei, who you might recognize from his playing days at Clemson and Florida State, ended his college football career in 2024 and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent.
With this 360 support from both his family and coaches, Muagututia is being put in a great position to succeed for UCLA.
