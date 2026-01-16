Ranking UCLA's Top 5 Transfers So Far
In this story:
With the main transfer portal closing on Jan. 16 and the extended transfer portal closing on Jan. 24 for Indiana and Miami, it is time to review UCLA's top transfers so far. The Bruins were able to obtain 39 high impact players in this cycle so ranking the best from this class is easier said than done.
An instant offensive game changer, and he is not even the only receiver on his list. He was a very solid piece at San Jose State, and entering his senior season, he is primed to make a massive jump. His physicals alone make him one of the most imposing threats on the outside. Great transfer from the Bruins
Aidan Mizell completes UCLA’s revamped wide receiver room. After battling injuries throughout his college career, Mizell enters the season fully healthy and ready to contribute in the blue and gold.
His elite speed immediately separates him—posting a 10.65-second 100-meter dash in high school (WR: 9.58), Mizell profiles as one of the nation’s most dangerous vertical threats and a true field-tilter for the Bruins’ offense.
Easily one of the biggest defensive transfers of all of college football is Sahir West. The Bruins' defensive line this season struggled to get anything going, only totaling 10 sacks over the course of the season.
West was named a First Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic, earned Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year honors, and added ECAC Defensive Rookie of the Year to an already loaded résumé. Capping it off, West was also selected to the Second Team All–Sun Belt as a freshman.
Sammy Omosigho was easily the most sought-after linebacker in the entire class. According to 247sports, Omosigho was listed as a 4-star transfer and ranked third among all linebackers in this year's transfer class. UCLA has got itself an absolute stud.
This transfer was needed as the Bruins lost standout linebacker Isaiah Chisom, who was UCLA's second-leading tackler this season. Without a doubt, Colin Hitschler will be able to fully utilize Omosigho's abilities.
A massive reason why Bob Chesney was so sought after by UCLA was because the Dukes last season were able to make the College Football Playoff. While Chesney did play a huge role, a lot of the credit can be given to Wayne Knight's monster year.
By no means is Wayne Knight the highest-rated transfer in this year's class, much less the highest on this list. But his talent is exactly what UCLA needs in order to have a massive year under Bob Chesney. Knight alone has the ability to revolutionize the Bruins' offense and turn them into a powerhouse.
Overall, great transfer class from the Bruins. UCLA should be able to see at minimum eight-wins next season, largely due to the additions on this list.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.