Ranking UCLA's Top 5 Transfers So Far

With the main transfer portal closing on Jan. 16 and the extended transfer portal closing on Jan. 24 for Indiana and Miami, it is time to review UCLA's top transfers so far. The Bruins were able to obtain 39 high impact players in this cycle so ranking the best from this class is easier said than done.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for the first down after the catch against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Devyn King (24) during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

An instant offensive game changer, and he is not even the only receiver on his list. He was a very solid piece at San Jose State, and entering his senior season, he is primed to make a massive jump. His physicals alone make him one of the most imposing threats on the outside. Great transfer from the Bruins

Florida wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) makes yards against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aidan Mizell completes UCLA’s revamped wide receiver room. After battling injuries throughout his college career, Mizell enters the season fully healthy and ready to contribute in the blue and gold.

His elite speed immediately separates him—posting a 10.65-second 100-meter dash in high school (WR: 9.58), Mizell profiles as one of the nation’s most dangerous vertical threats and a true field-tilter for the Bruins’ offense.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass under the pressure of James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Easily one of the biggest defensive transfers of all of college football is Sahir West. The Bruins' defensive line this season struggled to get anything going, only totaling 10 sacks over the course of the season.

West was named a First Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic, earned Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year honors, and added ECAC Defensive Rookie of the Year to an already loaded résumé. Capping it off, West was also selected to the Second Team All–Sun Belt as a freshman.

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) celebrates during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Ole Miss won 34-26. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sammy Omosigho was easily the most sought-after linebacker in the entire class. According to 247sports, Omosigho was listed as a 4-star transfer and ranked third among all linebackers in this year's transfer class. UCLA has got itself an absolute stud.

This transfer was needed as the Bruins lost standout linebacker Isaiah Chisom, who was UCLA's second-leading tackler this season. Without a doubt, Colin Hitschler will be able to fully utilize Omosigho's abilities.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A massive reason why Bob Chesney was so sought after by UCLA was because the Dukes last season were able to make the College Football Playoff. While Chesney did play a huge role, a lot of the credit can be given to Wayne Knight's monster year.

By no means is Wayne Knight the highest-rated transfer in this year's class, much less the highest on this list. But his talent is exactly what UCLA needs in order to have a massive year under Bob Chesney. Knight alone has the ability to revolutionize the Bruins' offense and turn them into a powerhouse.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Overall, great transfer class from the Bruins. UCLA should be able to see at minimum eight-wins next season, largely due to the additions on this list.

