Former Bruin Climbs Ranks as Top Offensive Tackles in NFL
Former UCLA Bruins standout and current Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller is climbing up the ranks as one of the NFL's best offensive tackles in PFF's latest top 32 rankings ahead of the 2025 season.
Miller, ahead of his eighth season in the league, is ranked as the 12th-best offensive tackle in the NFL, according to PFF. This ranks just ahead Seattle Seahawks tackle Charles Cross, and just behind Garrett Bolles, left tackle for Miller's AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
Here's what PFF had to say about Miller's ranking and his outlook on the 2024 season:
Miller endured a rough start to his 2024 season. After surrendering four sacks in each of the previous two seasons, the UCLA product gave up six over the first four games. However, his play improved, and he let up only two more sacks the rest of the way. He finished with an 82.2 PFF pass-blocking grade, the third-best mark of his career, and ranked 11th among all offensive tackles in 2024.- Zoltán Buday
Miller was drafted to the Raiders in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was taken 15th overall after spending three seasons with the Bruins.
The 6-foot-8, 325 pound tackle has played in 109 games over seven seasons with Las Vegas, starting in all but two of them. Miller has played under 16 games in a season just twice and has cemented himself as a staple in the Raiders' front line.
Miller's No. 12 PFF ranking is just one step back from his 2024 ranking. Following the 2024 season, PFF had him ranked as the 11th-best offensive tackle in the NFL.
Sadly, the praise isn't the same for Las Vegas' overall offensive line, which is ranked 23rd in the league, according to Pro Football Network.
The Raiders front line gave up a 35.8% pressure rate last season, which ranked 20th overall. Much of their overall evaluation was weighed down by a poor first half of the season and below average running game.
Las Vegas addressed at least one of those problems in the first round of the 2025 draft by acquiring Boise State standout and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty with the sixth-overall pick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another story on Miller!
Please let us know your thoughts on Miller when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.