Two UCLA Defensive Backs Hit the Transfer Portal

While the college football transfer portal window doesn’t open until Jan 2, players across the country are already beginning to enter their names into the portal as the 2025 regular season comes to an end.

On Monday, UCLA defensive back Scooter Jackson entered the portal, and on Tuesday, the Bruins lost two more defensive backs who intend to transfer.

Two Additional Bruins DBs Enter Transfer Portal

The outlook for UCLA's secondary is starting to look grim. Just 24 hours after the Bruins saw Jackson enter the transfer portal, it was reported that Andre Jordan Jr. and Cole Martin are also planning to transfer.

Andre Jordan Jr. to Transfer from UCLA

On Dec 2, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported that Jordan Jr. intends to enter his name into the transfer portal. The junior cornerback started seven games for the Bruins in 2025, recording 19 total tackles.

Jodan Jr. transferred from Oregon State to UCLA ahead of the 2025 season. He's a talented cornerback who has played in 32 games in his college career and started 17 of them. He was a key contributor on UCLA's defense this season, and now the Bruins will be without him as they head into 2026.

Cole Martin to Transfer From UCLA

On Dec 2, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported that Cole Martin intends to enter his name into the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore defensive back started all 12 games for UCLA in 2025, recording 65 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one interception.

This will be Martin's third time in the transfer portal, having previously played for Oregon in 2023 and Arizona in 2024. He was a starter in UCLA's secondary all season, and his role will be a tough one for the Bruins to replace.

Why Did Martin and Jordan Jr. Transfer?

While it's hard to say exactly why Martin or Jordan Jr. chose to enter the transfer portal, several key factors likely influenced their decisions. With the Bruins parting ways with DeShaun Foster earlier this season and then appointing former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney as his replacement, most of the current UCLA coaching staff will be overhauled in the coming days.

Not only does UCLA have a new head coach and staff, but the Bruins are also emerging from a rough 2025 season, finishing the year 3-9. Martin and Jordan Jr. might have decided they didn't want to stay in Westwood for a rebuilding phase, preferring instead to play for a contender.

Although it's not entirely clear why Martin or Jordan Jr. entered the portal, one thing is sure: upgrading the secondary this offseason has quickly become priority No. 1 for Chesney.

