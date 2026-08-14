UCLA Football Mailbag: Biggest Questions After Week 1 of Camp
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There are plenty of questions UCLA fans have as we get closer to the Bruins' Week 1 matchup at Cal on Sep. 5.
Thankfully, the first week of the Bruins' fall camp has given us a bit of insight into what to expect when the season finally rolls around.
Who Is the QB2?
It’s a two-man race, it seems, between Nico Iamaleava’s brother, Madden, and Ty Dieffenbach, the transfer from Cal Poly.
Neither quarterback has a good enough lead on the other to announce a favorite just yet, and it seems like Bob Chesney is going to let that battle play out for a while.
I wouldn’t hold your breath waiting to see who will assume that backup role behind Iamaleava, as it seems like this one could go back and forth even into the season.
Who Will Be Nico’s No. 1 Target?
It's a good group of receivers this season for the Bruins, and plenty of healthy competition is going on to see who will emerge as the favorite target for Iamaleava.
Plenty of names have revealed themselves as serious candidates for various reasons. Florida transfer Aidan Mizell has had a great couple of practices with Iamaleava, and the two seemed in sync. Mikey Matthews is one of the few returning receivers, so that extra chemistry could also come into effect as the race goes on.
However, my pick would have to be between James Madison transfer Landon Ellis and South Carolina transfer Brian Rowe Jr. Of the guys in that room, I think the cream will rise to the top, and I believe these two are among the most talented the Bruins have.
What Will This Offense Look Like?
As far as the offensive game plan goes, it’s impossible to know exactly what Bob Chesney is thinking.
It seems increasingly likely that the offense will (and should) rely primarily on the run game, with transfer running back Wayne Knight being a major part of that scheme. Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods are also a huge part of that offensive attack, and on paper, UCLA should have a dangerous run game for Big Ten defenses to deal with.
While we have such a limited view of exactly what Chesney is planning on doing with Iamaleava’s dual-threat ability, giving him the freedom to unlock that side of his game could also be a major asset to this offense throughout the year.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.