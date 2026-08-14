UCLA Football Mailbag: Biggest Questions After Week 1 of Camp

There are plenty of questions UCLA fans have as we get closer to the Bruins' Week 1 matchup at Cal on Sep. 5.

Thankfully, the first week of the Bruins' fall camp has given us a bit of insight into what to expect when the season finally rolls around.

Who Is the QB2?

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (7) avoids a tackle by Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a two-man race, it seems, between Nico Iamaleava’s brother, Madden, and Ty Dieffenbach, the transfer from Cal Poly.

Neither quarterback has a good enough lead on the other to announce a favorite just yet, and it seems like Bob Chesney is going to let that battle play out for a while.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) meets with UCLA Bruins quarterback Madden Iamaleava (10) following the game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I wouldn’t hold your breath waiting to see who will assume that backup role behind Iamaleava, as it seems like this one could go back and forth even into the season.

Who Will Be Nico’s No. 1 Target?

It's a good group of receivers this season for the Bruins, and plenty of healthy competition is going on to see who will emerge as the favorite target for Iamaleava.

Nov 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) gets around Coastal Carolina Chanticleers cornerback Chris Henry (17) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plenty of names have revealed themselves as serious candidates for various reasons. Florida transfer Aidan Mizell has had a great couple of practices with Iamaleava, and the two seemed in sync. Mikey Matthews is one of the few returning receivers, so that extra chemistry could also come into effect as the race goes on.

However, my pick would have to be between James Madison transfer Landon Ellis and South Carolina transfer Brian Rowe Jr. Of the guys in that room, I think the cream will rise to the top, and I believe these two are among the most talented the Bruins have.

What Will This Offense Look Like?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As far as the offensive game plan goes, it’s impossible to know exactly what Bob Chesney is thinking.

It seems increasingly likely that the offense will (and should) rely primarily on the run game, with transfer running back Wayne Knight being a major part of that scheme. Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods are also a huge part of that offensive attack, and on paper, UCLA should have a dangerous run game for Big Ten defenses to deal with.

While we have such a limited view of exactly what Chesney is planning on doing with Iamaleava’s dual-threat ability, giving him the freedom to unlock that side of his game could also be a major asset to this offense throughout the year.

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