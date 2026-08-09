UCLA May Have Found Next Breakout Player in Fall Camp

Three days into fall camp, and quarterback Nico Iamaleava may have found a potential diamond in the rough in the wide receiver room.

The 2026 UCLA roster is riddled with transfers and new faces, and former Florida wide receiver Aidan Mizell is a buzzing talent who could see the field early and often by the beginning of the season.

.@C_Morrissette asked about wide receiver and Florida transfer Aidan Mizell and his progression on the team.



Iamaleava emphasized the importance of the transfer getting the route tree down. pic.twitter.com/nRIlgsYdnW — Connor David Dullinger (@CDullyDB) August 8, 2026

While it’s still very early, some reports are saying that Mizell is an early leader in the clubhouse as far as fall camp winners go. He’s managed to find a connection with quarterback Nico Iamaleava early, and that is something that cannot go unnoticed as the season approaches.

For a roster as brand new as UCLA, it will pay major dividends to have players link up on the same page, and few relationships matter more than a quarterback and his weapons.

Praise From Nico Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a successful day two of fall camp, Iamaleava was asked directly about Mizell and how much progress he has made since the spring:

“He’s progressed great, man. You know, he’s a very great deep threat, and I think, you know, getting the whole route tree down was the main emphasis for him. And, uh, yeah, man, uh, throughout this fall camp, he’s looked great.”

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shamar Arnoux (15) tackles Florida Gators wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As far as fall camp buzz goes, it’s certainly been nothing but positive surrounding Mizell. He spent the past three years at Florida, but has yet to have a season of college football where he has lived up to his potential.

He was redshirted his freshman season at Florida, and his past two years have been plagued by injuries, preventing the talented 6’1 receiver from showing what he can do. Now, he may finally be able to have that chance with UCLA and Bob Chesney’s high-flying offense.

Can He Land a Starting Role?

Florida wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) makes yards against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Mizell, the path to making the starting roster is complicated, but certainly manageable. He’ll be up against other transfer talent such as Leland Smith from San Jose State, Landon Ellis, one of the many James Madison transfers that followed Chesney, and Brian Rowe Jr., a former South Carolina Gamecock.

As far as UCLA football goes, this season brings more intrigue than many in the past, and Mizell is yet another player on the roster who can bring untapped potential into an offense that is expected to show up day one.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mizell has the chance to do something special for the Bruins this season, and as long as he can avoid the injury bug, the talent certainly allows for a major impact.