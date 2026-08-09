UCLA May Have Found Next Breakout Player in Fall Camp
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Three days into fall camp, and quarterback Nico Iamaleava may have found a potential diamond in the rough in the wide receiver room.
The 2026 UCLA roster is riddled with transfers and new faces, and former Florida wide receiver Aidan Mizell is a buzzing talent who could see the field early and often by the beginning of the season.
While it’s still very early, some reports are saying that Mizell is an early leader in the clubhouse as far as fall camp winners go. He’s managed to find a connection with quarterback Nico Iamaleava early, and that is something that cannot go unnoticed as the season approaches.
For a roster as brand new as UCLA, it will pay major dividends to have players link up on the same page, and few relationships matter more than a quarterback and his weapons.
Praise From Nico Iamaleava
Following a successful day two of fall camp, Iamaleava was asked directly about Mizell and how much progress he has made since the spring:
“He’s progressed great, man. You know, he’s a very great deep threat, and I think, you know, getting the whole route tree down was the main emphasis for him. And, uh, yeah, man, uh, throughout this fall camp, he’s looked great.”
As far as fall camp buzz goes, it’s certainly been nothing but positive surrounding Mizell. He spent the past three years at Florida, but has yet to have a season of college football where he has lived up to his potential.
He was redshirted his freshman season at Florida, and his past two years have been plagued by injuries, preventing the talented 6’1 receiver from showing what he can do. Now, he may finally be able to have that chance with UCLA and Bob Chesney’s high-flying offense.
Can He Land a Starting Role?
For Mizell, the path to making the starting roster is complicated, but certainly manageable. He’ll be up against other transfer talent such as Leland Smith from San Jose State, Landon Ellis, one of the many James Madison transfers that followed Chesney, and Brian Rowe Jr., a former South Carolina Gamecock.
As far as UCLA football goes, this season brings more intrigue than many in the past, and Mizell is yet another player on the roster who can bring untapped potential into an offense that is expected to show up day one.
Mizell has the chance to do something special for the Bruins this season, and as long as he can avoid the injury bug, the talent certainly allows for a major impact.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.