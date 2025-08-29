All Bruins

Is UCLA's Strength Of Schedule Overrated?

Analysts have differing opinions on the strength of the Bruins' 2025 schedule.

Connor Moreno

Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) attempts to push forward with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions defense during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) attempts to push forward with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions defense during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the biggest obstacles getting in the way of national pundits going all-in on a big UCLA football season if the Bruins' schedule.

Some have differing opinions on just how good UCLA's 2025 schedule is. Many believe it's among the most difficult in all of college football; some don't even have it as the fifth-most difficult in the Big Ten. Is it being overrated, underrated, or properly rated?

Let's take a look at where some national college football analysts rank UCLA's schedule and what they have to say about it.

USA Today

UCL
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) scores a touchdown during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USA Today college football reporter Paul Myerberg ranked the 10 toughest schedules in college football this season, and the Bruins' was on the list.

Myerberg listed each team's three toughest matchups, and UCLA's were pretty obvious all ranked opponents; Penn State (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3) and Indiana (No. 20).

Here' what Myerberg had to say about the Bruins' schedule:

"Nico Iamaleava’s arrival from Tennessee has made UCLA a trendy pick to add a win or two to last year’s record and reach the postseason. Can the Bruins find those wins somewhere on this schedule? They get started with Utah and a trip to UNLV, one of the best teams in the Group of Five, and then close the season with Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Washington and rival Southern California."

The Athletic

UCL
Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Athletic staff writer Scott Dochterman ranked the Big Ten's toughest schedules, and the Bruins didn't even crack the top five. He listed UCLA 8th in the conference and noted that their home opponents had a 20-16 record last season, and their away opponents had a 20-25 record.

Here's what he had to say about the Bruins' schedule:

"The Bruins have an odd mix of Big Ten contests. Three of their first four Big Ten games are against teams that didn’t play in bowls. Their final five games are against opponents who did. UCLA plays three CFP teams with trips to Indiana and Ohio State plus Penn State at home. November games against top-50 teams Nebraska, Washington and USC make this a challenging slate, and that doesn’t include nonconference battles with Utah and UNLV."

