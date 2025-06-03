UCLA's Iamaleava Projected as Most Impactful Transfer in Big Ten
News just keeps on getting better for UCLA.
As anticipation builds for the Bruins' 2025 season, highlighted by a star-studded transfer class that includes former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, all signs point to a renaissance in Westwood. And it all starts with the former SEC standout.
CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli released a list of top Big Ten Conference transfers poised to make an instant impact in the 2025 season and Iamaleava headlined the group.
"He certainly generated the most headlines this offseason," Fornelli wrote of Iamaleava. "If you'd have told a UCLA fan in December that Nico Iamaleava would be their starting QB in 2025, they'd have called the cops because they'd assume you'd escaped from a mental institution. But it happened, and while there are many different opinions on why it happened and, there's no questioning Iamaleava's talent."
The redshirt sophomore has SEC experience and many analysts like Fornelli take that into account when projecting what type of impact Iamaleava can have in a less talented conference like the Big Ten.
"If Iamaleava builds off his first season as a starter and begins living up to it, there's no question the Bruins offense will take a leap forward," Fornelli added. "The program suddenly finds itself in a world where it could have the best QB in the conference."
Iamaleava led the Volunteers to a 10-3 record last season, throwing 19 touchdowns and five interceptions for 2,616 total yards. Many have questioned his ability to adapt to a brand new Bruins offense in time to truly make a difference, but who's to say he's not dynamic enough to just be the Big Ten's best player under center.
Other notable transfers that joined Iamaleava on Fornelli's list were Michigan's running back Justice Haynes, who is also leaving the SEC and transferring from Alabama, Ohio State tight end Max Klare, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and Penn State wide receiver Trebor Pena.
Iamaleava's 2025 will not only be one of the most anticipated transfer seasons in the Big Ten, but in all of college football for the attention he garnered leaving Tennessee due to a NIL dispute. Regardless, the star quarterback brings a much-needed culture shift to a Bruins football program that went 5-7 in its firts season in the Big Ten.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another news story again on UCLA football.
Please let us know your thoughts on Ball when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.