No Bruins Make 2025 Walter Camp Preseason Teams
The 2025 Walter Camp Preseason FBS All-America Teams released on Monday and they featured no UCLA Bruins ahead of the season.
This is the 136th edition of the annual preseason teams. Dating back to 1889, the teams stem from legendary football coach Walter Camp, who is considered the "Father of American Football." While coaching at Yale University, Camp selected the first-ever college football All-American team.
The first-team offense features quarterback Cade Klubnik, running backs Jeremiyah Love and Nicholas Singleton, wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams, tight end Eli Stowers and offensive linemen and center Spencer Fano, Francis Mauigoa, Kadyn Proctor, Kage Casey and Jake Slaughter.
The first-team defense features defensive linemen Dylan Stewart, Colin Simmons, Peter Woods and Zane Durant, linebackers Anthony Hill, Taurean York and Kyle Louis, and defensive backs Caleb Downs, Leonard Moore, Jermod McCoy and D'Angelo Ponds.
Second-team offense includes quarterback Sam Leavitt, running backs Makhi Hughes and Isaac Brown, wide receivers Jordyn Tyson and Elijah Sarratt, tight end Justin Joly and ofensive linemen and center Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Cayden Green, Jordan Seaton, Olaivavega Ioane and Logan Jones.
Lastly, second-team defense features defensive linemen Mikhail Kamara, Dontay Corleone, T.J. Parker and Tim Keenan III, linebackers Jason Henderson, Whit Weeks and Suntarine Perkins, and defensive backs Michael Taaffe, Dillon Theinemen, Koi Perich and Isaiah Nwokobia.
Finishing its first season in the Big Ten Conference with a 5-7 record, UCLA is entering this coming season with a lot of promise behind former Tennessee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Despite a polarizing departure from the Vols that altered his public perception, the redshirt sophomore had a quality first year in the SEC, leading Tennessee to a 10-3 record and its first ever College Football Playoff appearance.
Iamaleava -- maybe due to his public perception -- is tending to be underrated in various national discussions, including potentially the Walter Camp teams. He may not have entered the transfer portal on good terms, but the talent he displayed in arguably the best conference in college football is undeniable.
Nevertheless, much like DeShaun Foster, Iamaleava and the Bruins need to prove a lot of people wrong this upcoming season.
