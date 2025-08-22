How Important Madden Iamaleava Is to UCLA This Season

All Bruins

Nico's little brother has an important role in his freshman season.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Few true freshmen quarterbacks who are likely fourth or fifth on the depth chart are as important to a team as Madden Iamaleava is to the UCLA Bruins this season.

He may not be seeing the field at all this season, but his true value this year lies in who he's rooming with -- his brother and Bruins star signal-caller Nico Iamaleava.

Madden transferred to Westwood from Arkansas soon after his older brother made the move that shocked the college football landscape. Since then, they've both gone through the offseason on the same team for the first time since Nico's senior year of high school, and the Tennessee transfer is better for it.

Warren quarterback Madden Iamaleava is under pressure by St. Bonaventure's Jacob Moraga as he fires a pass during the first quarter of the Seraphs' 24-21 win in the CIF-SS Division 3 championship game on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ventura High's Larrabee Stadium. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Yeah, it's exciting, man," Nico said to Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth during B1G Network's behind-the-scenes of UCLA's training camp. "It feels so great to just have my little brother in the room with me. Any nuggets I can give to him to help him be a better person, better quarterback, I try to do that on a day-to-day basis."

During his time in spring camp with the Razorbacks, Madden was reportedly slotted as the third-string quarterback, which is great for a true freshman. In Westwood, however, the battle for the backup quarterback position is narrowing down to two names.

Duncan, Clarkson Standing Out As Backup QBs

One of UCLA football's toughest position battles through three weeks of training camp isn't even for a starting spot. It's the battle for who is going to back up Nico Iamaleava at quarterback.

As the Bruins returned to Westwood from their two-week stay in Costa Mesa to kick off fall camp, the competition for the position was widely presumed to be open to up to four signal-callers. During Wednesday's media availability, head coach DeShaun Foster (perhaps through a Freudian slip) may have revealed that it's down to two key names -- returner Luke Duncan and Ole Miss transfer Pierce Clarkson.

Aug 26, 2022; Allen, TX, USA; St. John Bosco Braves quarterback Pierce Clarkson (10) during the Prep Gridiron Tom Landry Classic between St. John Bosco Braves and the Allen Eagles at Eagle Stadium at Allen High School. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"It's still up for grabs," Foster said of the backup spot. "I don't want to say that somebody has taken a step forward, but I think that Luke is trying to take advantage of his opportunities. And I would say Pierce is doing the same thing. They're just trying to find a way to really grab it and just run with it. They're both still getting opportunities with the twos."

When asked to clarify if it is officially down to those two, Foster added, "No, there's other guys in there. I just didn't name them."

