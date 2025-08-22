How Important Madden Iamaleava Is to UCLA This Season
Few true freshmen quarterbacks who are likely fourth or fifth on the depth chart are as important to a team as Madden Iamaleava is to the UCLA Bruins this season.
He may not be seeing the field at all this season, but his true value this year lies in who he's rooming with -- his brother and Bruins star signal-caller Nico Iamaleava.
Madden transferred to Westwood from Arkansas soon after his older brother made the move that shocked the college football landscape. Since then, they've both gone through the offseason on the same team for the first time since Nico's senior year of high school, and the Tennessee transfer is better for it.
"Yeah, it's exciting, man," Nico said to Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth during B1G Network's behind-the-scenes of UCLA's training camp. "It feels so great to just have my little brother in the room with me. Any nuggets I can give to him to help him be a better person, better quarterback, I try to do that on a day-to-day basis."
During his time in spring camp with the Razorbacks, Madden was reportedly slotted as the third-string quarterback, which is great for a true freshman. In Westwood, however, the battle for the backup quarterback position is narrowing down to two names.
Duncan, Clarkson Standing Out As Backup QBs
One of UCLA football's toughest position battles through three weeks of training camp isn't even for a starting spot. It's the battle for who is going to back up Nico Iamaleava at quarterback.
As the Bruins returned to Westwood from their two-week stay in Costa Mesa to kick off fall camp, the competition for the position was widely presumed to be open to up to four signal-callers. During Wednesday's media availability, head coach DeShaun Foster (perhaps through a Freudian slip) may have revealed that it's down to two key names -- returner Luke Duncan and Ole Miss transfer Pierce Clarkson.
"It's still up for grabs," Foster said of the backup spot. "I don't want to say that somebody has taken a step forward, but I think that Luke is trying to take advantage of his opportunities. And I would say Pierce is doing the same thing. They're just trying to find a way to really grab it and just run with it. They're both still getting opportunities with the twos."
When asked to clarify if it is officially down to those two, Foster added, "No, there's other guys in there. I just didn't name them."
