UCLA Lands Michigan Transfer Semaj Morgan

The UCLA Bruins have brought on former Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan by way of the transfer portal, giving the Bruins’ offense a new playmaker.

Morgan joins Bob Chesney’s revamped UCLA program as the Bruins look to find some success after a disappointing two seasons in the Big Ten so far. Chesney, the former head coach at James Madison, was hired by UCLA last December to lead the turnaround after helping the Dukes to a 12-2 record in 2025, including an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Before UCLA

Prior to joining UCLA , Morgan spent three seasons with the Michigan Wolverines. In 37 games, Morgan hauled in 69 receptions for 566 yards and 4 touchdowns in his time with Michigan while also excelling as a return specialist. Morgan was a key piece to the Wolverines’ 2022 National Championship-winning squad, and he’ll look to bring some of that experience to the Bruins.

Morgan has also been named All-Big Ten twice as a return specialist, in 2023 and 2024. Prior to his days at Michigan, Morgan was a Swiss Army knife for his high school team, getting snaps on offense, defense, and special teams. He hauled in 43 passes for 733 yards with 14 touchdowns his senior year, and even played a little bit of quarterback, tossing five touchdowns to zero interceptions. On defense, Morgan got several interceptions and even walked away with a 101-yard pick-six.

Michigan punt returner Semaj Morgan (0) makes a catch against Michigan State during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Versatility a big strength

His prior versatility shows just the type of athlete that is coming into Chesney’s program at UCLA , and he should have an impact right away in an offense that is in need of a turnaround. Starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be returning to UCLA for the 2026 season, so getting him some much-needed playmakers could be what the team needs to spark an offensive resurgence.

The Bruins are just 8-16 in their lone two seasons since moving to the Big Ten, so they’ll need an offseason in which they bring in plenty of high-impact talent if they wish to improve in 2026.

While Chesney obviously represents the biggest change this offseason, the roster itself is expected to be almost entirely flipped on its head. Morgan is one of 15 incoming transfers for the Bruins next season so far, and 22 players from the 2025 season have opted to enter the transfer portal, leaving Chesney to essentially build his team from scratch as he tries to lead the change in Westwood.

