Where UCLA's Remaining Opponents Rank on Updated FPI

The Bruins had a great Week 6, but the road ahead is looking a lot tougher.

Connor Moreno

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) attempts to catch the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaylin Davies (6) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) attempts to catch the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaylin Davies (6) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) were one of the biggest winners of the college football week, taking down No. 7 Penn State in shocking fashion.

The win rocketed them up 12 spots in ESPN's updated FPI, from 90th to 78th in the nation. Despite getting through the Nittany Lions, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule, based on the FPI, moved up higher as well, landing as the sixth-most difficult slate in college football.

That's because UCLA's remaining opponents all rank high on the FPI. With that being said, let's check out where they all rank ahead of Week 7.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (24.9 FPI Rating)

The No. 1 team in the nation continues to dominate as the Buckeyes handed out a 42-3 shellacking to Minnesota this week. Since its season-opening win against Texas, Ohio State has cruised through a light schedule. The Buckeyes face another test next week, going on the road against No. 17 Illinois.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) takes a snap during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 4, 2025. Ohio State won 42-3. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Indiana Hoosiers (21.4 FPI Rating)

The Hoosiers had a bye this week to "cool off" after their tremendous start. Despite not playing, Indiana still moved up a spot in the updated AP Top 25 from No. 8 to No. 7 in the nation after Penn State fell out of the rankings altogether. Indiana marks the start of UCLA's toughest stretch of the season.

Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

10. USC Trojans (18.7 FPI Rating)

The Bruins' crosstown rivals had a bye this week. USC has a pretty daunting couple of weeks ahead of it, hosting No. 15 Michigan this week and going on the road against No. 16 Notre Dame the next week. The Trojans and UCLA can be vastly different teams by the time they match up in the final game of the season.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

22. Nebraska Cornhuskers (13.1 FPI Rating)

Nebraska bounced back from a loss against No. 21 Michigan two weeks ago and came out of its bye week to defeat Michigan State, 38-27. The Cornhuskers have a pretty favorable schedule before taking on the Bruins in Week 11, a matchup where ESPN gives the Bruins an 18.0% chance to win.

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) jumps while throwing a pass during the game against Michigan State at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

27. Washington Huskies (10.8 FPI Rating)

Washington bounced back from a loss to the Buckeyes by storming back from down 20 against a red-hot Maryland team, defeating the Terrapins 24-20. The Huskies were yet another team projected to be worse than the Bruins entering the season that turned out to be much better. There's still a ton of season left before they match up in Week 13.

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) eludes the grasp of Maryland Terrapins linebacker Trey Reddick (3) in the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

53. Maryland Terrapins (4.5 FPI Rating)

The Terrapins were one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten entering Week 6. The momentum carried over to their matchup against Washington, as they jumped out to an early lead. But the Huskies stormed back from 20 points to hand Maryland a 24-20 loss.

Maryland was one of UCLA's easiest opponents on the schedule going into the season, but their hot start -- along with the Bruins' calamity -- makes the Terrapins favorites in Week 8.

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) passes in the first half against the Washington Huskies at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

61. Michigan State Spartans (2.1 FPI Rating)

The Spartans are the next team on UCLA's schedule and are reeling from back-to-back losses. Michigan State played Nebraska this week in Lincoln, Nebraska, and lost 38-27 to the Cornhuskers.

This is a good sign for the Bruins, coming off a momentous win against Penn State, to take on a Michigan State team that has lost its last two games by a wide margin. The only wrinkle? Not only is UCLA going on the road, which has already come with its challenges since moving to the Big Ten, but Saturday's matchup kicks off at 9 a.m. PT, the earliest kickoff time of UCLA's season.

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.