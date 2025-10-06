Where UCLA's Remaining Opponents Rank on Updated FPI
The UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) were one of the biggest winners of the college football week, taking down No. 7 Penn State in shocking fashion.
The win rocketed them up 12 spots in ESPN's updated FPI, from 90th to 78th in the nation. Despite getting through the Nittany Lions, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule, based on the FPI, moved up higher as well, landing as the sixth-most difficult slate in college football.
That's because UCLA's remaining opponents all rank high on the FPI. With that being said, let's check out where they all rank ahead of Week 7.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (24.9 FPI Rating)
The No. 1 team in the nation continues to dominate as the Buckeyes handed out a 42-3 shellacking to Minnesota this week. Since its season-opening win against Texas, Ohio State has cruised through a light schedule. The Buckeyes face another test next week, going on the road against No. 17 Illinois.
4. Indiana Hoosiers (21.4 FPI Rating)
The Hoosiers had a bye this week to "cool off" after their tremendous start. Despite not playing, Indiana still moved up a spot in the updated AP Top 25 from No. 8 to No. 7 in the nation after Penn State fell out of the rankings altogether. Indiana marks the start of UCLA's toughest stretch of the season.
10. USC Trojans (18.7 FPI Rating)
The Bruins' crosstown rivals had a bye this week. USC has a pretty daunting couple of weeks ahead of it, hosting No. 15 Michigan this week and going on the road against No. 16 Notre Dame the next week. The Trojans and UCLA can be vastly different teams by the time they match up in the final game of the season.
22. Nebraska Cornhuskers (13.1 FPI Rating)
Nebraska bounced back from a loss against No. 21 Michigan two weeks ago and came out of its bye week to defeat Michigan State, 38-27. The Cornhuskers have a pretty favorable schedule before taking on the Bruins in Week 11, a matchup where ESPN gives the Bruins an 18.0% chance to win.
27. Washington Huskies (10.8 FPI Rating)
Washington bounced back from a loss to the Buckeyes by storming back from down 20 against a red-hot Maryland team, defeating the Terrapins 24-20. The Huskies were yet another team projected to be worse than the Bruins entering the season that turned out to be much better. There's still a ton of season left before they match up in Week 13.
53. Maryland Terrapins (4.5 FPI Rating)
The Terrapins were one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten entering Week 6. The momentum carried over to their matchup against Washington, as they jumped out to an early lead. But the Huskies stormed back from 20 points to hand Maryland a 24-20 loss.
Maryland was one of UCLA's easiest opponents on the schedule going into the season, but their hot start -- along with the Bruins' calamity -- makes the Terrapins favorites in Week 8.
61. Michigan State Spartans (2.1 FPI Rating)
The Spartans are the next team on UCLA's schedule and are reeling from back-to-back losses. Michigan State played Nebraska this week in Lincoln, Nebraska, and lost 38-27 to the Cornhuskers.
This is a good sign for the Bruins, coming off a momentous win against Penn State, to take on a Michigan State team that has lost its last two games by a wide margin. The only wrinkle? Not only is UCLA going on the road, which has already come with its challenges since moving to the Big Ten, but Saturday's matchup kicks off at 9 a.m. PT, the earliest kickoff time of UCLA's season.
