UCLA Women’s Hoops Freshman Inks Major NIL Deal
Westwood is where stars are made, and UCLA Bruins freshman basketball sensation Sienna Betts just landed a star-studded NIL endorsement deal with one of the most notable shoe brands in the world.
Andscape's Aaron Dodson reported on the lucrative deal between Betts and New Balance early Wednesday morning.
"Betts [is] officially joining New Balance on a multiyear footwear and apparel NIL (name, image and likeness) endorsement deal, as part of the global footwear company’s continued push in basketball after re-emerging in the sport in 2018," Dodson wrote. "The brand also announced the signings of 17-year-old girls’ basketball class of 2027 star Haylen Ayers and 18-year-old Jordan Smith Jr., the No. 2-ranked overall player in the boys’ 2026 class."
Betts, who is joining the Bruins with her older sister, Lauren, this season, was the No. 2 player in the class of 2025. Her addition to a Cori Close team that made a run to the Final Four last season is one of the most impactful in college basketball.
Sienna Betts Among Most Impactful in College Hoops
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball team retooled and regrouped this offseason, and they're primed to shoot through their Final Four ceiling from last season.
Behind top-end continuity and improvement on the edges through the transfer portal, Cori Close's squad has much more potential than last season. Another factor in that improvement is the addition of freshman star Sienna Betts.
ESPN's Shane Laffin detailed 10 of the most impactful women freshman just under a month ahead of the season, and Betts came in at No. 8 on the list.
"UCLA reached the Final Four last year with a major anchor inside, Lauren Betts, but inconsistent depth behind her," Laffin wrote. "Her younger sister, Sienna, will help fill that void. She can spell Lauren in the paint, play alongside her as a stretch forward or even plug in for fellow forward Angela Dugali. Coaches praised her rebounding, competitiveness and willingness to speak up in the Bruins' locker room. Expect the younger Betts to be ready to handle significant minutes."
Betts, a 6-foot-4 forward, was NO. 2 on the 2025 SC Next 100 Rankings. Along with her high school endeavors, she's been carving her craft competing with USA Basketball, just as her sister did before her, and as her 7-foot-tall younger brother, Dylan, is doing after.
Sienna and Lauren's natural chemistry may serve as a factor in the Bruins getting over the hump and reaching a national championship.
