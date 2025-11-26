All Bruins

UCLA vs. Texas: A Showdown for the Ages

UCLA is heading to Las Vegas to take on No.4 Texas

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Ice Brady (25) defends against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Ice Brady (25) defends against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

truTV. Nov. 26. 6-0. 518. . 5-0. 467. BRuins. 11: 00 A.M PST

The No.3 Bruins are set to take on the No.4 Longhorns in a game that could easily be revisited in the Final Four.

This will be the Bruins' most difficult opponent this season, and the same goes for Texas. UCLA has already played a few notable opponents in No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 11 North Carolina. This will be Texas's first top 10 opponent this season.

Numbers You Need to Know

Booke
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) reacts during the second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With both teams undefeated heading into this matchup, each side is poised to hand the other its first loss of the season. In their last outing, the Bruins cruised past Southern in an 88–37 victory. Texas was just as dominant, rolling to a 95–56 win over James Madison.

ESPN analytics predicts that Texas has a 64.5% chance of winning this game. Marking the first time all season, the Bruins are coming into a game as underdogs. However, this game is neck and neck on paper, meaning this could be anyone's game, depending on the night.

RIC
UCLA guard Kiki Rice (1) defends Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) as she drives toward the basket Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, the Longhorns are averaging 102.2 points, 40.0 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 16.2 steals, and 11.0 turnovers per game. Texas's average margin of victory this season has been 53.6.

Jaque
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) dribbles against the Connecticut Huskies during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On the other hand, UCLA averages 82.8 points, 47.0 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.5 steals, and 12.2 turnovers per game. UCLA currently has a 29.5 average win margin; however, the strength of schedule should be taken into account when comparing those figures.

Keys to the Game for UCLA

Kiki ric
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) leaves the court during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The most glaring stat that really sticks out when you compare the two is rebounding. UCLA currently averages seven more rebounds per game than Texas. With Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez in UCLA's corner, we should see the Bruins out-rebound Texas significantly.

However, Texas's scoring needs to be addressed; its 102.2 points per game rank it second in the entire country. Longhorns star Madison Booker is currently leading the team in scoring 17 points per game. The Bruins must slow down Booker in this one.

Booke
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) controls the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sania Feagin (20) during the first half in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bruins also need to figure out how to slow down Breya Cunningham, who leads the Longhorns in rebounding with a staggering 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting a great 74.2%. If the Bruins can figure out how to halt her rebounding, this game will go UCLA's way.

COri clos
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close talks to an official during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This game marks the toughest test of the season for both teams, and the winner will send a clear message to the rest of the league.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.