UCLA vs. Texas: A Showdown for the Ages
The No.3 Bruins are set to take on the No.4 Longhorns in a game that could easily be revisited in the Final Four.
This will be the Bruins' most difficult opponent this season, and the same goes for Texas. UCLA has already played a few notable opponents in No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 11 North Carolina. This will be Texas's first top 10 opponent this season.
Numbers You Need to Know
With both teams undefeated heading into this matchup, each side is poised to hand the other its first loss of the season. In their last outing, the Bruins cruised past Southern in an 88–37 victory. Texas was just as dominant, rolling to a 95–56 win over James Madison.
ESPN analytics predicts that Texas has a 64.5% chance of winning this game. Marking the first time all season, the Bruins are coming into a game as underdogs. However, this game is neck and neck on paper, meaning this could be anyone's game, depending on the night.
This season, the Longhorns are averaging 102.2 points, 40.0 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 16.2 steals, and 11.0 turnovers per game. Texas's average margin of victory this season has been 53.6.
On the other hand, UCLA averages 82.8 points, 47.0 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.5 steals, and 12.2 turnovers per game. UCLA currently has a 29.5 average win margin; however, the strength of schedule should be taken into account when comparing those figures.
Keys to the Game for UCLA
The most glaring stat that really sticks out when you compare the two is rebounding. UCLA currently averages seven more rebounds per game than Texas. With Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez in UCLA's corner, we should see the Bruins out-rebound Texas significantly.
However, Texas's scoring needs to be addressed; its 102.2 points per game rank it second in the entire country. Longhorns star Madison Booker is currently leading the team in scoring 17 points per game. The Bruins must slow down Booker in this one.
The Bruins also need to figure out how to slow down Breya Cunningham, who leads the Longhorns in rebounding with a staggering 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting a great 74.2%. If the Bruins can figure out how to halt her rebounding, this game will go UCLA's way.
This game marks the toughest test of the season for both teams, and the winner will send a clear message to the rest of the league.
