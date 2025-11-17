All Bruins

Bruins’ Strength of Schedule Drops Sharply Post-Ohio State

UCLA's schedule rating may have dropped, but that road ahead is still one of the nation's toughest.

Connor Moreno

UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Frias II (22) loses a pass over his head during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. Ohio State won 48-10.
UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Frias II (22) loses a pass over his head during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. Ohio State won 48-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Week 12 of the college football season marked a third consecutive loss for the UCLA Bruins (3-7, 3-4 Big Ten), a 48-10 blowout at the hands of the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, the Bruins' second blowout of the losing streak.

Regardless of the season behind them and the prospect of reaching a bowl game officially out of reach -- although UCLA had a 0.1% chance going into Saturday -- Tim Skipper and his squad are going to compete with whoever is in front of them.

And those two remaining opponents in front of them are still some of the nation's best. UCLA's remaining strength of schedule has ranked first on ESPN's football power index (FPI) nearly each of the last eight weeks. With No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana finally behind them, the Bruins' schedule dropped eight spots to No. 9 on the updated FPI.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) tackles UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. Ohio State won 48-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA has a game control rank of 90th in the country, which measures how likely an average Top 25 team would control games the way the Bruins did. They also rank 128th in average in-game win probability, which is reflective of where the Bruins have ranked all season in that regard.

The odds have been stacked against UCLA all season, and it won't get any easier as their final two opponents are coming off some huge wins in Week 11. Let's check them out.

Washington Huskies vs Purdue Boilermakers (W, 49-13):

Nov 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) hands the ball to running back Jordan Washington (4) during the second half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Coming off a disappointing 13-10 upset loss to Wisconsin in Week 11, the Huskies responded by dominating the lowly Purdue Boilermakers, 49-13. Washington running back Adam Mohammed scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns en route to the victory.

Washington was ranked 23rd on the CFP Top 25 before faltering to the Badgers last week. The win over Purdue put voters back on notice in this week's AP Top 25, as the Huskies received eight votes. They aren't exactly another ranked opponent on UCLA's daunting second half of season, but they are pretty close to it.

Nov 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) hands the ball off to running back Adam Mohammed (24) who scored a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Bruins host Washington in their final home game of the season (and potentially in the Rose Bowl ever) this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBC. Unsure of Nico Iamaleava's status ahead of the game after missing the Ohio State loss with a concussion, ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 20.7% chance of winning the clash, which is one of the better chances they've had in a game this year.

(17) USC Trojans vs (21) Iowa Hawkeyes (W, 26-21):

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) is stopped short of the goal line by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Karson Sharar (43) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of the biggest wins of the college football week, UCLA's crosstown rival kept is College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Trojans came out of a gritty ranked matchup against No. 21 Iowa with a 26-21 win by scoring the final 19 points of the game.

USC's Makai Lemon had a tremendous game, finishing with 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. The Trojans can't rest up just yet, they have their fifth ranked matchup of the season against No. 8 Oregon this week, a game with massive Big Ten and CFP implications and surely one of the biggest games of the weekend.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jaxon Rexroth (12) moves in against Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The win moved the Trojans up one spot on the updated AP poll to No. 16 in the nation. UCLA finished the season against Southern California in the Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 29. Who knows who will be suiting up for the Bruins in that matchup, so ESPN Analytics gives UCLA just a 5.9% chance to win the game.

One small inkling of hope for UCLA fans? The two rivals have split each of the last four matchups and the away team came out on top every time. What better way to end the Tim Skipper, Rose Bowl and (potentially) Nico Iamaleava era than a huge win over one of the nation's best?

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.