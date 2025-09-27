All Bruins

UCLA's Top 3 Key Offensive Players vs. Northwestern

Let's take a look at which Bruins need to have an impact on offense against Northwestern.

Connor Moreno

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) moves out to pass as offensive lineman Sam Yoon (64) provides coverage against Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (8) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) moves out to pass as offensive lineman Sam Yoon (64) provides coverage against Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (8) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are officially starting the Tim Skipper era and Big Ten conference play against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday.

Winless through three games, the Bruins' season seems lost, but they have the chance to get something going against one of the conference's lesser teams. Skipper had two weeks with a bye to get his team in shape, now it's time for results.

Having a bye after a devastating loss against New Mexico can go both ways. Either UCLA found something it can build off of, or the Bruins were gone for too long and need a quarter or three to get in shape.

Ahead of Saturday's clash, let's dive into the Bruins' most important offensive players against the Wildcats.

1. Tim Skipper, HC

Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas assistant head coach Tim Skipper watches team warm ups before the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Skipper gets the No. 1 spot this week.

Ahead of his debut game as interim head coach, Skipper has spoken extensively about taking UCLA through a reset, and Saturday being the perfect opportunity to spark a change.

He led Fresno State to a bowl game as interim last season, proving that he's capable of getting guys going. He didn't take the Bulldogs over while they were 0-3, though.

Will Skipper be able to turn the Bruins around?

2. Garrett DiGiorgio + O-Line

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen Garrett DiGiorgio (72) and Josh Carlin (54) during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Sure, UCLA went through a bye week, but we didn't forget about the severe lack of discipline its offensive line (and whole team) displayed in the last two games.

False starts were a huge problem in the New Mexico loss. That's one area of focus. Northwestern also has great edge rushers.

Left tackle and team captain Garrett DiGiorgio and right tackle Reube Unije will have their hands full on the edges, but the entire offensive line needs to be disciplined if the offense wants to build any momentum.

Nico Iamaleava detailed what he's seen in the Wildcats' defensive line during Wednesday's media availability:

"Yeah, great. D line. They do a lot, depend on the D line, create pressure, and stop the run game. So I think just overall they're very disciplined and sound team. They play their rules very good. And you know, they've been playing it for a while now. So I'm excited for the challenge."

3. Nico Iamaleava, QB

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bruins fans, players and Iamaleava are all waiting for the star quarterback to have a quality game from start to finish. Now's the time.

Iamaleava's success is integral to UCLA's success. Through three games, Iamaleava has played three quality quarters.

You can blame it on the offensive line. Blame it on the run game. Blame it on the defense being paper-thin, but that doesn't change the fact that the Bruins' star quarterback simply hasn't been as good as advertised.

