UCLA HC Details Accountability Struggles in NIL Era
The new era of college football is as dynamic and fast-changing as it has ever been, and many people are falling behind in adapting to it.
UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper has been around college football for nearly 30 years. The NIL and transfer portal era is unlike anything he's ever seen. One area stands out to him the most -- the difference in accountability of players nowadays.
"You know what I'm noticing? Is more guys aren't listening to coaches, because they just go and they get a new coach," Skipper said of the difficulties of the NIL era in his appearance on the Bruin Insider Show. "They think they're just going to coaches just always going to be there. When we were playing, you always had the same coach and you grew in a relationship and you grew to trust them. Just like you do with family and your brothers and sisters.
"You kind of lose that. I mean, guys are transferring like three, four, five times now. That's getting out of hand. So, there's no relationship being built, so they don't even know who to trust anymore. I think that's the biggest flaw in everything."
Despite the difficulties Skipper laid out, he's mostly maintained his roster following the firing of DeShaun Foster.
UCLA 30-Day Transfer Window Update
Every player on the UCLA Bruins roster was given a 30-day window to either utilize a redshirt or enter the transfer portal following the firing of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster.
Recruits from the 2026 class, which Foster built as one of the best in the nation, already dashed after the firing. So, it's natural that some active players would opt to do the same. A few factors stand in the way, though.
For one, the Bruins have yet to play a fourth game, which is the cutoff for when players can decide to redshirt the season. Despite all the factors, though, interim head coach Tim Skipper gave personnel updates during Wednesday's media availability, maintaining that no one has decided to leave just yet.
""Nothing's changed, or anything like that," Skipper said. "I know it's a popular question to keep asking about it, but I don't. I honestly don't even think about it. I really don't. We're gonna keep coaching them, loving them up. This is a great place, beautiful day, great campus, all that good stuff. If you don't want it, they're gonna go somewhere else.
"If you do, and enjoy the coaching and want to get better every day and excited and get three-course meals every day and all that good stuff. You stay here and you keep working. That's the bottom line. So it whatever happens, happens. I hope everybody stays. But look, you have options now. That's this era of football, so all we could do is work and keep working."
Continuity will be an important aspect of turning around an otherwise abysmal season. Especially because UCLA's remaining schedule is among the toughest in all of college football.
