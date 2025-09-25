All Bruins

UCLA Interim Coach Tim Skipper Analyzes Northwestern Matchup

The Bruins are back from training camp and Week 5 is all about prepping for the Wildcats.

Connor Moreno

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Tim Skipper talks to his players during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Tim Skipper talks to his players during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 5 is one of the most important weeks of the UCLA Bruins' (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) season.

Not just because they need a win more than any other team in the nation, but because, after Northwestern, wins won't come easy, if at all.

That being said, Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper spoke with the media on Wednesday and gave his Northwestern scouting report ahead of Saturday's clash. He lauded the Wildcats' defense and ability to run the ball on offense. Here's what he said:

"Very fundamentally sound team, very disciplined. Defensively. their D line is really good. They're well coached. They're going to play shell defense. They're going to make you beat yourself. I mean, they keep everything in front of you, sound tackling. I mean, they're a good sound ball squad on defense.

ucl
Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Ashton Porter (29) tackles Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

"On offense, you know, they're going to try to pound the rock. They have very good backs. O line does a great job. We're going to have to be very physical on defense. We have to be gap sound. We have to be smart. And then when they do throw it, we got to stay sticky in the coverages. In special teams, I think it's going to be the ultimate battle. I think we're both good on special teams, and whoever wins that battle might decide who wins the game."

Defense has been a pain point for UCLA this season, but the Bruins' loudest defensive leader detailed that Saturday serves as a fresh start for everyone.

Key Lawrence Outlines Mentality for Northwestern Reset

ucl
Key Lawrence (12) is pictured at University of Oklahoma media day on OU campus in Norman on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Ou Media Day 2 / Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bruins spent the bye week going back to training camp and finding a spark. UCLA safety and standout leader Key Lawrence detailed the team's mindset going into a season reset on Saturday.

"Just with this new start... we just thinking of the mindset being 0-0 this week," Lawrence said during Tuesday's media availability. "Understanding a lot of circumstances [are] coming with self-inflicted wounds. We're just trying to get better as a team.

"Everybody got high hopes for each other. Nobody's down about it. Everybody understands it. Took it on the chin and just moving forward with our life. So that's the mindset right now."

ucl
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Damon Bankston (1) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.