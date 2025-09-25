UCLA Interim Coach Tim Skipper Analyzes Northwestern Matchup
Week 5 is one of the most important weeks of the UCLA Bruins' (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) season.
Not just because they need a win more than any other team in the nation, but because, after Northwestern, wins won't come easy, if at all.
That being said, Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper spoke with the media on Wednesday and gave his Northwestern scouting report ahead of Saturday's clash. He lauded the Wildcats' defense and ability to run the ball on offense. Here's what he said:
"Very fundamentally sound team, very disciplined. Defensively. their D line is really good. They're well coached. They're going to play shell defense. They're going to make you beat yourself. I mean, they keep everything in front of you, sound tackling. I mean, they're a good sound ball squad on defense.
"On offense, you know, they're going to try to pound the rock. They have very good backs. O line does a great job. We're going to have to be very physical on defense. We have to be gap sound. We have to be smart. And then when they do throw it, we got to stay sticky in the coverages. In special teams, I think it's going to be the ultimate battle. I think we're both good on special teams, and whoever wins that battle might decide who wins the game."
Defense has been a pain point for UCLA this season, but the Bruins' loudest defensive leader detailed that Saturday serves as a fresh start for everyone.
Key Lawrence Outlines Mentality for Northwestern Reset
The Bruins spent the bye week going back to training camp and finding a spark. UCLA safety and standout leader Key Lawrence detailed the team's mindset going into a season reset on Saturday.
"Just with this new start... we just thinking of the mindset being 0-0 this week," Lawrence said during Tuesday's media availability. "Understanding a lot of circumstances [are] coming with self-inflicted wounds. We're just trying to get better as a team.
"Everybody got high hopes for each other. Nobody's down about it. Everybody understands it. Took it on the chin and just moving forward with our life. So that's the mindset right now."
