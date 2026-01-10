UCLA Adds Three Defensive Stars to Transfer Portal Class

Over the past week, new UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have been highly active in the 2026 transfer portal, making progress with several of the Bruins' top transfer targets and securing commitments from more than 20 transfer stars.

Friday was arguably the Bruins’ best day in the portal yet, as they landed several talented players, including three defensive stars who will make an immediate impact on UCLA’s defense in 2026.

UCLA Bolsters Defense Through Transfer Portal

On Jan. 9, UCLA’s hot streak in the transfer portal continued as they picked up commitments from three players who will help Chesney bolster his defense heading into 2026: Tao Johnson, a Utah safety transfer; Amier Washington, a Texas Tech defensive lineman transfer; and Anthony Sacca, a Notre Dame linebacker transfer.

All three players should immediately contribute to UCLA’s defense in 2026 and are massive portal pickups for Chesney and company. Here’s a closer look at Johnson, Washington, and Sacca, and their potential roles with the Bruins in 2026.

More on Tao Johnson

Johnson was a four-star recruit from Idaho in the 2022 class and committed to Utah out of high school. He has spent the last four seasons with the Utes, appearing in 43 games and recording 154 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three interceptions. He joins the Bruins with one year of eligibility remaining.

The Utah transfer is a veteran who fills a pressing need at safety for UCLA and is likely to be a starter for the Bruins in 2026. 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star transfer, the No. 252 overall player in the portal, and the No. 16 safety.

More on Amier Washington

Washington is originally from Texas and committed to Texas Tech as a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He has spent the past three seasons in Lubbock, appearing in 26 games for the Red Raiders and recording 21 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He joins UCLA with one season of eligibility remaining.

While Washington hasn’t been a consistent starter at Texas Tech, he’s talented enough to be at least a rotational player on UCLA’s defensive line in 2026. Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star transfer, the No. 1,416 overall player in the portal, and the No. 117 EDGE.

More on Anthony Sacca

Sacca was a four-star recruit from New Jersey in the 2025 class and committed to Notre Dame out of high school. He redshirted his freshman year with the Fighting Irish and will join UCLA with four years of eligibility remaining.

Although Sacca didn’t see the field at Notre Dame as a true freshman, he’s still a young, talented player who should be on the Bruins' defense for the foreseeable future. Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star transfer, the No. 787 overall player in the portal, and the No. 77 linebacker.

