What Mick Cronin Needs To Prove at UCLA in 2026-27

Mick Cronin is in a very interesting spot heading into the 2026-27 season.

Cronin has proved that he can consistently put together a team capable of competing in the Big Ten and on a national stage, but has yet to push a team over the hump from “really good” to “elite.”

Under Cronin’s watch, the Bruins have gone 162-76 through seven seasons and have made the NCAA Tournament in only five of those seasons. Cronin did reach the Final Four in 2021, though it feels like that season was catching lightning in a bottle, as the team won only 22 games and barely made the tournament to begin with.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Disappointing Recent Runs For UCLA

However, the last two seasons for UCLA have ended in the Round of 32, and Bruins fans are desperate for a significant season in Westwood. While many of Cronin's teams have been good and competitive, it seems like he may need to prove that he can produce a team that can make not only a deep run in the postseason, but also one that can consistently perform each and every night.

While that may seem like a tall task, that’s the mark that separates Cronin from the other elite head coaches in college basketball. We’ve seen elite head coaches like Todd Golden, Dan Hurley, and Kelvin Sampson push their teams to deep playoff runs, while also being consistently great in the regular season.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at referees during the 2nd half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Is The Season To Prove It

That said, this could be the roster he needs. Nikola Kusturica is going to be a game-changer for this Bruins team, and with an aggressive backcourt, I believe they have an offense capable of scoring a lot of points.

That is significant because we know that Cronin is a defensive-minded head coach. If he has a roster that can naturally score, coaching the defensive side of their abilities should come naturally.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to his team in a timeout during the first half of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While I wouldn’t say Cronin is on the hot seat, he certainly can’t give anyone a reason to fire him. But UCLA's standard is higher than most teams', and three straight disappointing seasons with good talent may lead to bigger questions.

For Cronin, building a winning team shouldn’t be enough. Developing a roster into a title contender is what UCLA fans need to see, and soon. The next step for Cronin’s tenure in Westwood is turning consistency into a deep postseason run that fans can get excited about.