What Mick Cronin Needs To Prove at UCLA in 2026-27
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Mick Cronin is in a very interesting spot heading into the 2026-27 season.
Cronin has proved that he can consistently put together a team capable of competing in the Big Ten and on a national stage, but has yet to push a team over the hump from “really good” to “elite.”
Under Cronin’s watch, the Bruins have gone 162-76 through seven seasons and have made the NCAA Tournament in only five of those seasons. Cronin did reach the Final Four in 2021, though it feels like that season was catching lightning in a bottle, as the team won only 22 games and barely made the tournament to begin with.
Disappointing Recent Runs For UCLA
However, the last two seasons for UCLA have ended in the Round of 32, and Bruins fans are desperate for a significant season in Westwood. While many of Cronin's teams have been good and competitive, it seems like he may need to prove that he can produce a team that can make not only a deep run in the postseason, but also one that can consistently perform each and every night.
While that may seem like a tall task, that’s the mark that separates Cronin from the other elite head coaches in college basketball. We’ve seen elite head coaches like Todd Golden, Dan Hurley, and Kelvin Sampson push their teams to deep playoff runs, while also being consistently great in the regular season.
This Is The Season To Prove It
That said, this could be the roster he needs. Nikola Kusturica is going to be a game-changer for this Bruins team, and with an aggressive backcourt, I believe they have an offense capable of scoring a lot of points.
That is significant because we know that Cronin is a defensive-minded head coach. If he has a roster that can naturally score, coaching the defensive side of their abilities should come naturally.
While I wouldn’t say Cronin is on the hot seat, he certainly can’t give anyone a reason to fire him. But UCLA's standard is higher than most teams', and three straight disappointing seasons with good talent may lead to bigger questions.
For Cronin, building a winning team shouldn’t be enough. Developing a roster into a title contender is what UCLA fans need to see, and soon. The next step for Cronin’s tenure in Westwood is turning consistency into a deep postseason run that fans can get excited about.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.