UCLA Basketball Must Improve This Key Area for Consistent Success
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UCLA has the talent to have a terrific season.
Not only do the Bruins have the talent throughout their roster to surprise the Big Ten, but also the entire country. However, there is one issue with the talent on their team. It’s all in the same area.
The balance between the talent in the backcourt and the frontcourt is noticeable and could create issues as the season goes on.
Feel Confident in The Backcourt
The backcourt is the easiest part of this UCLA team to feel good about. Starting point guard Trent Perry averaged 12.6 points and 2.8 assists last season and is heading into a much more responsible role due to Donovan Dent’s departure.
Jaylen Petty, the starting shooting guard, averaged 9.9 points as a freshman at Texas Tech and is also heading into a starting role with much more volume than he saw last season with the Red Raiders.
Turning over to the frontcourt, power forward Eric Dailey was UCLA’s leading rebounder last season with 5.8 rebounds per game, while projected starting center Xavier Booker only managed to average 3.5 rebounds despite being 6’11.
If this UCLA frontcourt isn’t going to be the primary source of scoring, they will need to be able to get rebounds. Perry and Petty are going to get a large volume of shots, and they’ll need production from the frontcourt to be able to score.
An unbalanced team could also hurt UCLA on defense. UCLA was one of the worst defensive rebounding teams last season. The Bruins ranked 304th nationally in defensive rebounding percentage, according to KenPom.
How It Can Hurt UCLA
If teams can force the Bruins' perimeter defenders to defend where they’re uncomfortable, it can force the bigs to defend physically. The Bruins ranked 211th in Division I in opponent two-point percentage, meaning opponents shot at a relatively high rate against UCLA last season.
Even the rim protection last season wasn’t ideal. While Booker averaged 1.2 blocks per game, the team ranked 152nd nationally in block percentage. Though this year's roster won’t be the same as last season, the core pieces are still Dailey and Booker.
So while UCLA may have one of the most talented backcourts in the country, their overall success this season could largely rest on the shoulders of what this frontcourt can do.
If they can provide enough rebounding, interior defensive presence, and be physical down low, they should be able to balance this team out and play complementary basketball.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.