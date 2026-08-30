UCLA Basketball Must Improve This Key Area for Consistent Success

UCLA has the talent to have a terrific season.

Not only do the Bruins have the talent throughout their roster to surprise the Big Ten, but also the entire country. However, there is one issue with the talent on their team. It’s all in the same area.

The balance between the talent in the backcourt and the frontcourt is noticeable and could create issues as the season goes on.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Feel Confident in The Backcourt

The backcourt is the easiest part of this UCLA team to feel good about. Starting point guard Trent Perry averaged 12.6 points and 2.8 assists last season and is heading into a much more responsible role due to Donovan Dent’s departure.

Jaylen Petty, the starting shooting guard, averaged 9.9 points as a freshman at Texas Tech and is also heading into a starting role with much more volume than he saw last season with the Red Raiders.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turning over to the frontcourt, power forward Eric Dailey was UCLA’s leading rebounder last season with 5.8 rebounds per game, while projected starting center Xavier Booker only managed to average 3.5 rebounds despite being 6’11.

If this UCLA frontcourt isn’t going to be the primary source of scoring, they will need to be able to get rebounds. Perry and Petty are going to get a large volume of shots, and they’ll need production from the frontcourt to be able to score.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An unbalanced team could also hurt UCLA on defense. UCLA was one of the worst defensive rebounding teams last season. The Bruins ranked 304th nationally in defensive rebounding percentage, according to KenPom.

How It Can Hurt UCLA

If teams can force the Bruins' perimeter defenders to defend where they’re uncomfortable, it can force the bigs to defend physically. The Bruins ranked 211th in Division I in opponent two-point percentage, meaning opponents shot at a relatively high rate against UCLA last season.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even the rim protection last season wasn’t ideal. While Booker averaged 1.2 blocks per game, the team ranked 152nd nationally in block percentage. Though this year's roster won’t be the same as last season, the core pieces are still Dailey and Booker.

So while UCLA may have one of the most talented backcourts in the country, their overall success this season could largely rest on the shoulders of what this frontcourt can do.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If they can provide enough rebounding, interior defensive presence, and be physical down low, they should be able to balance this team out and play complementary basketball.