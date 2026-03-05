Why Freeny's Impact vs. Nebraska Changed Everything for Bruins
The Bruins notched themselves another massive win this week, taking down #9 Nebraska in dominant fashion by a score of 72-52.
In what has been a strange, up-and-down season filled with no shortage of distractions and drama, the Bruins have taken down three top-10 opponents this season (Purdue, Illinois, Nebraska). Since suffering back-to-back blowout losses at Michigan and Michigan State, the Bruins have taken down Illinois and Nebraska in the past two weeks to salvage their season and their NCAA Tournament hopes.
Against Nebraska, they got a boost from an unlikely source off the bench. Reserve guard Eric Freeny scored four points and grabbed five rebounds, while being the ultimate pest on defense, coming away with three steals in 18 minutes. The freshman guard hardly ever sees any action, averaging just 1.6 points per game this season in 22 appearances, but his energy and activity helped provide the spark against the Cornhuskers.
Cronin’s Thoughts
After the game, head coach Mick Cronin talked about the impact of Freeny’s peskiness on the defensive end of the floor.
“Toughness. I'm a big believer in it. It's why I signed him. Toughness,” Cronin said. “In coaching you can't talk about stuff and then not be about it. You’ve got to be about it. You play defense or you come out. If you're not about it, nobody's going to believe you.”
“You’ve got to have some guys like that,” Cronin added.
Dailey’s Thoughts
Guard Eric Dailey Jr. also applauded Freeny’s effort of late, citing a moment during the USC game in which Freeny got the ball thrown off of him, and didn’t flinch.
“That’s a tough guy right there,” Dailey said. “It's very tough to get hit in the face with the ball and not flinch. Like come on, that’s a tough guy. He brings that every day in practice."
"What we’re seeing, this is what he does every day. He works hard. He’s in the gym early and all the work that's done in the dark is coming to light. And, he's been a great impact player for us, and the minutes that he's been getting and, he's been going hard, and that's what we appreciate about him.”
Freeny will look to carry this momentum into the final regular season game against USC, and then into the Big Ten Tournament, where the Bruins will look to make a major statement ahead of Selection Sunday.
