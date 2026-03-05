Comparing Overreactions vs Reality Following UCLA's Huge Win
In this story:
Following another impressive win over a Top 10 opponent, several strong reactions have emerged in the aftermath.
UCLA delivered one of its most complete performances of the season against Nebraska. The Bruins controlled the game from the opening minutes and never trailed at any point. A dominant performance like that will naturally generate excitement among fans, but the reality behind some of those reactions is often more complicated.
Overreaction: UCLA is a lock for the Sweet 16
Reality: UCLA’s problems are still difficult to ignore
After another convincing win against a Top 10 team, UCLA’s ceiling appears much higher than it did just a week ago. Performances like the one against Nebraska show that the Bruins are capable of competing with some of the best teams in the country.
However, the loss to Minnesota is still fresh in everyone’s mind. What makes that game concerning is that it came on the road, where UCLA has struggled at times this season. The Bruins have clearly been far more comfortable playing at home.
That becomes important when considering tournament play. As it stands now, UCLA is unlikely to play its NCAA tournament games at Pauley Pavilion. If the Bruins cannot prove they can win consistently in hostile environments, their chances of making a deep run could drop significantly.
Overreaction: Xavier Booker should return to the starting lineup
Reality: His defense still needs improvement
Xavier Booker had an excellent performance against Nebraska and played a key role in the Bruins’ victory. In just nine minutes, he scored eight points while shooting a perfect 2-for-2 from three-point range. That level of efficiency immediately sparked calls for him to receive a larger role.
Despite the offensive production, Booker’s defensive effort remains a concern. Head coach Mick Cronin has always emphasized defensive intensity and effort, and those areas still appear inconsistent for Booker.
During stretches of the Nebraska game, Booker showed flashes of frustration after scoring quickly, and his defensive focus appeared to slip. Because of that, it seems unlikely Cronin will make major lineup changes so close to tournament play.
Overreaction: UCLA’s defense is elite
Reality: There may be some truth to it
UCLA’s defensive performance against Nebraska was undeniably strong. The Bruins held a Top 10 team to just 52 points while forcing 13 turnovers throughout the game. Their aggressive defensive pressure created multiple deflections and disrupted Nebraska’s offensive rhythm.
If the Bruins can replicate their defensive intensity against tournament opponents, they could become a very dangerous team in March. But if those breakdowns reappear, UCLA’s postseason run could end much sooner than expected.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.