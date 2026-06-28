UCLA Women's Basketball Loses Assistant Coach

UCLA women's basketball has just won its first Division I national championship in program history with a 78-51 win.

Before their championship win, the Bruins hadn't lost a game since all the way back on November 26th in the Players Era tournament against Texas. The Longhorns dominated that game and would go on to win 76-65.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close yells out to her team as they play the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While no games are being played as it is currently the offseason , the Bruins have just suffered their first loss, as assistant coach Tasha Brown has left the program to take a job at the University of Washington.

Brown had been a key voice on the coaching staff alongside head coach Cori Close. Since becoming an assistant coach with the Bruins, Brown has helped the program achieve 208 wins and seven March Madness appearances, including two Final Four appearances and the 2026 national championship.

Quotes from Browns Departure

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close cuts down the net after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a statement released by UCLA, head coach Cori Close spoke about how important Brown was to the Bruins program.

"It is hard to put into words just how much Tasha has meant to our program and to me personally," said Close. "She has led with passion and character, and I am proud to have served next to someone with such an incredible heart and mind. She is leaving big shoes to fill, but we are so proud of Tasha for making an important decision and listening to her calling. We will miss her, and we will honor her eight years at UCLA by carrying on with elite preparation, mindfulness, and energy."

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close yells out to her players aas they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks during their NCAA women's basketball national championship game at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown also released a statement regarding her departure and spoke highly of the last eight years with UCLA and coach Close.

"There are no words to fully express what the past eight years at UCLA have meant to my family and me. My heart is filled with gratitude for every person who has been part of this incredible journey," said Brown. "Coach Cori, thank you for being a friend and mentor. Your servant leadership, vision, and commitment to teaching, mentoring, and equipping young women have forever shaped me as a coach, leader, and person. Thank you for believing in me, challenging me, and trusting me along the way."

What UCLA Is Losing in Brown

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins assistant coach Tasha Brown against the Texas Longhorns during a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During her eight years with the Bruins, Brown was instrumental in the team's shooting drills. With her specialty in shooting, she helped both Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez improve their shots, and they became efficient shooters last year at 39% for Rice and 38.5% for Jaquez.

Brown was also in charge of the "Mind Gym" for the program. “Mind Gym” is a mental conditioning program that helps players develop mental toughness.