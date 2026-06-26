Two Bruins Earn Big Ten Medal of Honor

UCLA sports have had their fair share of ups and downs in the last year.

Bruins football and basketball were disappointments as head football coach DeShaun Foster was let go after three games, and UCLA basketball was eliminated in the second weekend of March Madness after entering the year as the 12th-ranked team in the country.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

UCLA baseball was an even bigger disappointment, as they were the best team in the country with a 48-6 record at the end of the regular season and won all three games to capture the Big Ten Tournament championship. Then, in the NCAA Tournament, the bats went silent , and the team became the second No. 1 overall seed in tournament history to be eliminated before reaching the Super Regional.

However, there were big positives from UCLA athletics. The women's basketball team won its first National Championship in program history, and the men's water polo team won its second straight National Championship.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

With the accomplishments those two programs have made, one player from both women's basketball and men's water polo was selected to receive the Big Ten Medal of Honor. Lauren Betts of the women's basketball team and Chase Dodd of the water polo team earned the awards with their play last season.

Lauren Betts

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Betts led the Bruins in scoring this year with 17.1 points per game on an efficient 58% shooting from the field, while averaging a team-high 8.8 rebounds. Betts was a key reason why the Bruins were able to compete and ultimately dominate South Carolina for the national title, where she was also named the Most Outstanding Player for her performance in the NCAA tournament.

Betts became just the third player in NCAA history to have a season with 600+ points, 300+ rebounds, 100+ assists, and 75+ blocks. Betts joined UConn’s Breanna Stewart, who accomplished the feat three times, and USC’s Cheryl Miller, who accomplished the record twice.

Chase Dodd

Aug 11, 2024; Nanterre, France; United States driver Chase William Dodd (10) in action against Hungary in the water polo bronze medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Defense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-Imagn Images | Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

Dodd helped UCLA to its second straight NCAA title with a thrilling 11-10 victory over top-seeded cross-town rival USC. He was able to earn a spot on the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team, scoring four goals during the three-game stretch. Dodd finished the season ranking fourth among the team leaders in goals with 42, tying for second in assists with 42, and fourth in steals with 24.

Dodd earned ACWPC All-America First Team honors for the second straight year. Dodd's standout performance this year came in the MPSF Invitational Championship game, when he recorded one of his three hat tricks to help lead the team to an 11-9 victory over Cal.