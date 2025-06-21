UCLA Women's Basketball Bids Farewell to 14-Year Coach
UCLA women's basketball associate head coach Shannon LeBeauf will be parting ways with the Bruins after 14 years with the program and will be joining Rutgers University women's basketball next season, UCLA Athletics announced Friday.
LeBeauf has been on Cori Close's staff since she became the head coach in 2011. She was promoted to her associate coaching position in 2019 and also served as UCLA's recruiting coordinator.
"I am struggling to put into words how much Shannon has meant to me personally and to this program," Close said in a statement released by UCLA Athletics.
"She has served out her calling in the most professional, selfless, and impactful way. Tears well up in my eyes as I think about this transition, but I am in complete support of this next step for her and Sean. She is making the very courageous decision to go coach with her husband. I completely respect this priority decision and she will always be a welcomed member of the Bruins family. We will miss her very much and we will honor her service here by continuing to build on the foundation of excellence she has been instrumental in building. Love you Shannon!"
LeBeauf was responsible for UCLA's No. 1 ranked recruiting class in 2014, which included names like Recee' Caldwell, Jordin Canada, Monique Billings, Lajahna Drummer and Kelli Hayes. She conjured up another top-ranked class in 2021 when she brought in Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, Londynn Jones, Christeen Iwuala and Lina Sontag.
"I'm feeling a wave of emotions right now," LeBeauf said in the statement. "UCLA has been home for 14 years, and I'm so proud of what we've built together. I've grown here—not just as a coach, but as a person. I'm deeply grateful to Coach Cori, who's been an incredible leader and a true friend. I've worked with amazing people and coached remarkable young women who have left a lasting mark on my heart.
"While it's hard to say goodbye, I'm genuinely excited about what's ahead. Coach Co has invited me into something meaningful at Rutgers—a chance to mentor, lead, and help re-establish a championship mindset and culture. I'm honored by the opportunity and ready to get to work."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another story on the Bruins' women's basketball team.
Please let us know your thoughts on the major win when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.