Grading Bruins After Dominate Tennessee Outing
After UCLA would drop to No. 4 Texas, they would rip off two very convincing wins, off the back of some very solid performances.
This game was all UCLA. The Bruins controlled the pace from start to finish and weren’t outscored in any quarter, cruising to a 99–77 win. The usual performers really stepped up in this one. Here is how they graded out.
Kiki Rice would really show out in this game. In a previous article, we mentioned how vital rebounding would be in this game. Rice would lead the Bruins in rebounds this game with 11, five more than the next.
She earns an A+ because there’s nothing to complain about. She scored a season-high 20 points against a ranked opponent, and the Bruins leaned on her production all night — especially with Lauren Betts still easing her way back from injury.
This was Lauren Betts’ first game back from injury after missing the Duke matchup. She wasn’t asked to do much in this one, largely because several other Bruins delivered big performances — which we’ll get to later. She’ll be back to 100% soon, and nothing about this game should be viewed as a knock on her.
She earns a C+ because there’s really no case for anything higher. She shot 3-of-8 and finished with four rebounds, and under normal circumstances this grade might be lower — but she’s still nursing an injury. If anything, this performance feels like a fluke given what she usually brings to the floor.
Wow — that’s all you can say after this one. Gabriela Jaquez is officially back, and if she keeps scoring at this level, UCLA has a legitimate shot at making a championship run this season. It genuinely felt like she couldn't miss in this one.
This is a very obvious A++ performance. Jaquez, with a season-high of 29 points was a key reason for the Bruins domination in this game. With Betts having a slow game, Jaquez was able to make up for it and more, something that needed to happen if the Bruins were going to win this one.
Gianna Kneepkens was solid in this matchup; she posted her best shooting performance of the season, hitting 70% from the field. If she continues to shoot like this, the Bruins will be scary come March.
She earns a B+ because of how effective she was. It would have been nice to see a few more rebounds and assists, which would have easily given her an A or higher.
One of the strongest Bruins' performances of the year. With Sienna Betts coming back hopefully sooner rather than later, the Bruins will easily prove to have the best roster in college basketball, if they haven't already.
