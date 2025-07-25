DeShaun Foster Reveals How He'll Utilize Speedy Transfer CB
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster impressed on the stage of the 2025 Big Ten Media Days and provided promising upside ahead of his second season at the helm in Westwood.
One of the promising young facets of the program he touched on was redshirt transfer sophomore cornerback Rodrick Pleasant, who came to the Bruins by way of Oregon.
Pleasant brings a dynamism that, quite frankly, no other transfer brings the Bruins -- incredible speed. Pleasant may be slotted behind a few corners on the projected depth chart, but he comes with a catch -- he is one of the fastest players in college football. A track star in high school and at Oregon, Pleasant brings dynamic speed to UCLA's defense.
And Foster believes there's a lot more in him.
"Great talent, fast kid," Foster said on how he'll utilize Pleasant, whether it be on the defense or special teams. "Has a lot of upside, so we're trying to figure out exactly what we can do with him, but I'm excited to see him doing some special teams, returning kicks, and just finding ways to get the ball in his hands, because he is a special talent."
He played in just one game last season, notching a solo tackle against Purdue. Pleasant is a SoCal native and is one of the many shining examples of a local prospect going out of state and realizing the grass isn't always greener. Maybe secondary coach Demetrice Martin can get something out of the local kid.
Pleasant is part of a completely overhauled and revamped defensive secondary that was worked on through the transfer portal. Many transfers will be instant impact players either on the edges or in the deep secondary, and Pleasant is not only one that's projected to make an impact soon, but also in the future for the Bruins.
Foster finished his debut coaching season with a 5-7 record but has since changed the trajectory of the program in his first full offseason, conjuring up UCLA's best recruiting class in over a decade. This upcoming year is highlighted by an overhauled and reworked roster via the transfer portal, headlined by redshirt sophomore transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Foster may have his work cut out for him, but UCLA's trajectory as a program is looking up.
