UCLA Adds FCS Defensive Back to Transfer Portal Class

As the chaos of the 2026 college football transfer portal window continues, UCLA remains among the most active programs, with new head coach Bob Chesney and his staff working tirelessly to add talent to a roster that had numerous holes when he took over a month ago.

Under Chesney, the Bruins have secured commitments from more than 30 portal prospects, including a former Montana State defensive back who is expected to make an immediate impact on UCLA’s defense in 2026.

Montana State Defensive Back Transfer Commits to UCLA

On Jan. 10, Jhase McMillan, a transfer safety from Montana State, announced on X that he had committed to UCLA from the portal. McMillan took an official visit to Westwood before his commitment, and Chesney closed the deal shortly after.

McMillan is fresh off an FCS national championship-winning season with Montana State and entered the transfer portal shortly after his team's victory over Illinois State.

He’s originally from Katy, Texas, and was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. He committed to Montana State out of Katy Tompkins High School and, after redshirting his freshman year, became a starter for the Bobcats in 2025.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In eight games this season, McMillian recorded 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, defended three passes, and recovered a fumble. He was a key contributor to Montana State’s defense during their national title run and joins the Bruins with three years of eligibility remaining.

Shortly after committing to UCLA, McMillian spoke with Rivals’ Greg Biggins about his decision. The Montana State transfer said he enjoyed his visit to Westwood and believes he fits well into the culture Chesney is building.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I really enjoyed my time at UCLA and being around the coaches,” McMillan told Biggins. “That was the highlight for me, being around the coaching staff and hearing their vision for me. They building a strong culture and believe I fit in really well there. They said I know how to win and I’ll do whatever it takes to win and that’s what they’re looking for."

Although McMillian lacks FBS experience and stands only 5’9”, he has the speed and overall athleticism to compete in the Big Ten. He likely won’t be a starter for the Bruins in 2026, but there’s a strong chance he’ll see the field and make an impact on the defense next season.

With the addition of McMillian, UCLA’s 2026 transfer portal class now ranks 22nd in the country and third in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports. Chesney likely isn’t done adding talent either.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .