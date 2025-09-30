All Bruins

Evaluating UCLA Football's Outlook After Brutal Northwestern Loss

On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we take a look at UCLA's season outlook after a brutal Northwestern loss.

Connor Moreno

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA;UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) and defensive back Robert Stafford III (3) defends Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Hayden Eligon II (80) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA;UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) and defensive back Robert Stafford III (3) defends Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Hayden Eligon II (80) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
To watch today's episode, view below:

UCLA Opponents Rise and Fall in AP Top 25

Believe it or not, the UCLA Bruins' (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten) remaining schedule just got a lot more daunting than it was entering Week 5 of the college football season.

The Bruins entered the week with four opponents in AP's Top 25, and although one fell out of the rankings with a loss, UCLA has to look forward to three top 10 opponents on the horizon.

With that being said, let's take a look at where UCLA's remaining opponents rank in the updated AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)

The top team in the nation remains undefeated after Ohio State took down Washington, 24-6, to open up its Big Ten conference play. The Buckeyes are showing no sign of slowing down, matching up against Minnesota this week before taking on No. 22 Illinois afterwards.

Washington Huskies edge Jacob Lane (48) sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Sept. 27, 2025. Ohio State won 24-6. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

7. Penn State Nittany Lions (Down 4)

The Nittany Lions were outmatched against their first ranked opponent, dropping 30-24 in overtime to the No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks. The loss pushed Penn State down from No. 3 in the nation to No. 7. Nonetheless, the Bruins will still have their hands full in the Rose Bowl.

8. Indiana Hoosiers (Up 3)

The Indiana Hoosiers keep rising as one of the nation's best teams, narrowly defeating Iowa and rising from No. 11 to No. 8 in the country. The Bruins now have three remaining opponents in the top 10 of AP's updated Top 25 college football polls.

Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore (7) reacts late in the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Others Receiving Votes

31. USC Trojans (22 Votes)

A potential bright side of Week 5 for UCLA? The Trojans lost and were kicked out of the Top 25. In a No. 21 vs. No. 23 matchup against Illinois, USC lost 34-32 on a game-winning field goal. Surely, the Trojans will recover from this loss and may even be ranked again at the end of the season when they clash with the Bruins.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs through the Illinois Fighting Illini defensive line during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

32. Maryland Terrapins (7 Votes)

The Terrapins had a bye this week, but were one of the biggest stories of last weekend, opening up conference play with a dominant 27-10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. The Terrapins entered the season below the Bruins in many Big Ten power rankings, but an undefeated nonconference slate followed up by last week's win marks yet another projected UCLA loss in Week 8.

