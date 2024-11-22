3 Keys Stats For a UCLA Win Over USC
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) are gearing up for their bitter rivalry with crosstown opponent, USC (5-5) this Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. When looking at the numbers, there are three key stats that the Bruins must complete if they want to gut out their fifth win and stay alive in bowl eligibility.
Bruins Offense - Score 24-Plus Points
The Bruins are the third-lowest scoring offense in the Big Ten, averaging just 18.8 points per game. They will need to surpass that total if they want to get it done this weekend. The Trojans are allowing 22 points per game on average, but the Bruins will still need to exceed that number as well.
The Trojans are 0-5 this season when they give up 24 or more points. When a team gets going against them, it is hard to slow them down and the Bruins will have to follow the same blueprint. The Bruins won last year's contest 28-20, perfectly exemplifying why this stat is so crucial.
Bruins Defense - Less Than 150 yards rushing allowed
The Bruins must find a way to limit senior star running back Woody Marks. The Trojans best running back is one of just five Big Ten running backs with over 1,000 yards (1,024) and has put together back-to-back 100-plus rushing games against Nebraska and Washington.
Marks will not be the only guy running in this game as new starting quarterback Jayden Maiava will likely get the start and surely will be making plays with his feet. Maiava was named the starter prior to last week's game after junior Miller Moss did not have a great first nine games of the year.
Maiava has not played a ton this season for the Trojans but has the ability to run effectively, earning 20 yards on five carries in last week's win. The Bruins have struggled in the past against mobile quarterback and will need to break that trend this Saturday.
RB, T.J. Harden - 85-plus Rushing Yards
The Bruins' junior running back is seeking another incredible performance against his arch-rival this year. Harden posted a career-best game with 142 ground yards, one rushing touchdown, and one receiving. It was the best game of his career and he is looking to do it again.
If Harden is able to get the ground game going, it will open up opportunities for himself and others to make plays through the air. Quarterback Ethan Garbers has had previous success against this Trojans defense and should be able to do so once again with an established run game.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.