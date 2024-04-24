UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu Poised To Break Draft Dry Spell For Bruins
UCLA Bruins defensive end Laiatu Latu is almost certainly going to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
As a player that is widely considered one of the top two pass rushers in this draft, he is expected to go in the first-round.
Assuming he is taken on Thursday and doesn't shockingly fall in the draft, Latu will become the first UCLA football player selected in the first round since 2018, breaking a five-year drought. This is the longest drought UCLA has had since 1968-1973, the last time they went without a first-round pick for at least five draft classes. In 2018, the Bruins had two players go in the first round — quarterback Josh Rosen and offensive lineman Kolton Miller.
Rosen was the tenth overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals as the fourth of five quarterbacks taken in the first round. Unfortunately, Rosen never got much of a chance. He struggled on a weak Cardinals team his rookie year and was clearly dumped in favor of Kyler Murray the following year. He bounced around the NFL for the next few years, but has not been on a team since 2022.
Miller was taken 15th overall and has been a steady presence for the Raiders offensive line. He has not made a Pro Bowl yet, but earned a contract extension back in 2021 and is still a part of the Raiders.
Latu will look to change the recent fortunes for UCLA. He is expected to be able to produce along the defensive line, as one of the best rushers during his time with the Bruins.
The fortune of UCLA first-round picks will also hopefully improve in the DeShaun Foster era. Since taking over in February, Foster has placed an emphasis on NIL and recruiting, which would ideally bring in more talented recruits and prospects to Westwood, and give the team more chances at having consistent first-round picks.
