UCLA Football: Transferring SEC Edge Commits to Bruins
The UCLA Bruins have landed former Florida A&M edge rusher Cherif Seye.
Seye is said to have verbally committed to UCLA. Bruin Report Online's Tracy Pierson shared this in his latest column.
Seye hails from Houston, Texas, and spent the last two seasons at Florida A&M. Last season with the Rattlers, Seye had 22 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Before his time in Tallahassee, he spent two years at Southeastern Louisiana. He appeared in 16 games and emerged as a starter during the 2021 campaign.
Seye, a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, was a highly sought-after player. He received offers from four other schools, including North Texas, Bowling Green, New Mexico State, and Western Kentucky.
The Bruins started eyeing Seye when he entered the transfer portal in mid-April. The grad transfer stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 250 pounds. He will indeed add a dimension to the Bruins that they desperately needed, especially after losing star edge rushers Laiatu Latu, Gabriel Murphy, and Grayson Murphy.
