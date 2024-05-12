UCLA Football: Top-3 Most Exciting Games On Bruins 2024 Schedule
The UCLA Bruins football program has undergone multiple changes this offseason, including replacing former head coach Chip Kelly with DeShaun Foster. Foster has been looking to create his own culture within the program and the players seem to be taking to that positively.
There is a real buzz around the Bruins this year as they make their way to the Big Ten Conference for the first time. With this move, UCLA will be facing off against some better opponents than in years past, making for exciting matchups.
But which are the most exciting? Here are the top three most exciting matchups on the Bruins 2024 schedule.
3. November 9, vs Iowa Hawkeyes
On paper, the Hawkeyes don't seem all too exciting but this will be a nice introduction for the Bruins to the new conference in year one. Iowa doesn't have the greatest offense but their defense is physical and normally one of the best in the entire nation. This will give UCLA a taste of what is to come in this conference, making this a matchup to watch down the line.
2. October 5, @ Penn State Nittany Lions
This will be the second Big Ten game for the Bruins this season but the first one that they will play on the road. Heading to Penn State will be no easy task for this team but it will be a nice challenge for them early in the year. Beaver Stadium is one of the best atmospheres in all of college football, giving the Bruins a look into how things are done in this new conference.
1. September 21, @ LSU Tigers
Even with some of the better teams in the country on their schedule, the SEC seems to always remain king. UCLA beat LSU at the Rose Bowl a few years ago so the Tigers will be looking for some revenge at home. UCLA gets a chance to play at one of the best venues in all of college football, making this a special game. If the Bruins can find a way to win here, it could help propel them to having a special season.
