Andy Reid Reveals How Former Bruins Running Back Can Make Chiefs Roster
There are many former UCLA Bruins that have entered the NFL, though there is no guarantee that many or all of them will make the roster of the respective teams that drafted them.
One such player is former Bruins running back Carston Steele. Steele was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs roster as an undrafted free agent. The typical cause for UFAs is they are battling even harder to make the 53-man roster considering no team drafted them.
Despite going undrafted, Steele secured 847 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 163 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown.
The dual-threat running back might have a difficult time making the Chiefs roster, but he has been showcasing elite talent that could land him with the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Steele carried the ball four times for 29 yards and a touchdown during the Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars preseason opener. Despite his impressive camp and preseason action, Head Coach Andy Reid has revealed what it will take for Steele to make the roster.
"Yeah. Well, you saw what he was as a running back, and then he's learning the fullback spot as needed," Reid said to reporters. "We used Noah (Gray) there last year, who can still do that. But you know if he's going to make the team, he's got to be a good special teams player, and he's got to be able to carry the football and stay aggressive like he's doing right now. But he had a productive day."
Reid offered some "coach speak" regarding Steele's status on the team, but he appears to be impressed with the multi-role back thus far.
Steele might be used in return situations along with blocking packages considering Coach Reid stated he is being used as a fullback right now.
Regardless of how the Chiefs were using him, Steele understood what it was going to be when he arrived at Chiefs camp.
"Honestly, that was kind of my, my main goal coming into camp," Steele told reporters of learning to play fullback on Monday. "It's a little bit of talks here and there. And my main goal is trying to be like a 'Swiss Army Knife,' try to do it all type of deal. And, you know, wherever they need to put me in, is where I can get in. And so, like they were saying, implementing the fullback in there as well being able to block, especially catch out of the backfield too, not only just being able to run."
Steele should do well if he continues to showcase his adaptability on the field. Should he make the 53-man roster, he will be on a quest to help the Chiefs secure the first-ever threepeat Super Bowl win.