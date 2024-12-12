Bruins Kicker Enters Transfer Portal
The UCLA Bruins have had a carousel of players enter the transfer portal with intentions of testing the waters this offseason.
One of the latest to do so was senior backup kicker Blake Glessner is the latest to leave Westwood as he will enter the transfer portal, he announced on Monday afternoon via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Glessner gave big thanks to his former head coach, Chip Kelly, and current Bruins coach DeShaun Foster for the opportunity to kick for UCLA for the past two seasons and be a part of one of the most historical universities in the country.
Glessner spent his first two collegiate seasons at FCS powerhouse Montana State, where he was the starting kicker for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He made 44 of 56 total field goals over his career with the Bobcats.
Glessner then took a big step up and transferred to UCLA before the 2023 season. He would make just two of his six total kicks that year and was quickly taken out of the starting rotation after a rough start to his Bruin career.
This past season, Glessner was featured in just one game -- Week 1 against Hawaii. Glessner missed his only field goal attempt of the year but did nail an extra point in the Bruins' season-opening victory. Sophomore kicker Mateen Bhaghani would serve the rest of the season as UCLA's kicker.
Bhaghani, of course, would end up having a great year for the Bruins, rising to the occasion in key moments, particularly during UCLA's three-game win streak when it was making a late-season push for a bowl game.
Due to a rough performance over the past two years and not a ton of opportunities, it was only smart for Glessner to make the decision to leave the program. He has just one year of eligibility left and will be entering his next team as a graduate transfer.
It would be wise for Glessner to find a program that has a dire need for kicking and one he is able to step in and be the No. 1 option that will carry a majority or all of the load in the kicking game. Glessner has strong potential, but his next opportunity might be back at a smaller school.
