UCLA’s 2026 Recruiting Rank Shifts After Pair of Flips
Despite the 0-4 start, losing their head coach and offensive and defensive coordinators, and running entirely on a staff of backups, the UCLA Bruins are still being viewed as a destination for recruits.
UCLA was able to flip two 2026 recruits and land commitments from three-star offensive tackle Travis Robertson and defensive back CJ Lavender, who flipped from Bowling Green and Washington respectively.
Robertson comes by way of West Bloomfield, Missouri, and Lavender is a local product out of Mater Dei High School.
Before second-year head coach DeShaun Foster was fired, he conjured up what was once a top 20 recruiting class in the nation. Immediately after his firing, the class dropped from 23 to 10 pledges and down to the 80s in the rankings.
UCLA's Class Ranking
Following the two flips, the Bruins' 2026 class jumped from No. 81 to No. 77 on 247Sports' national recruiting rankings.
It's only a marginal bump, sure, but it's an indictment that UCLA can recapture the recruiting draw it reached over the course of the offseason.
Tim Skipper Reacts
Although he's not able to speak on specific recruits, during Monday's media availability, Skipper reacted to the Robertson commitment and the work his staff has been putting in.
- "We're full speed ahead, we're working," Skipper said. "I mean, we're grinding over here. We're not letting anything go to waste or not giving effort in one area or another. It's full speed ahead in everything that we're doing.
- "We have a great support staff. I could name a million people, but that teamwork that's happening in there and getting kids to be at games and things like that, and to visit and see UCLA and see all the wonderful things that we have here, and just give them ways of why you should be here. 'You're at the Rose Bowl, what a beautiful day. Who wouldn't want to be here?' That type of thing. And then to see our style of play and the efforts we do on the field. I think it's a win-win for a lot of the guys that we're recruiting."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.