UCLA Must Prepare for Oklahoma's West Coast Recruiting Invasion
Make no mistake about it, Oklahoma is building a monster. New general manager and former senior bowl executive director Jim Nagy has put his strong connections to use, plucking talent from all over the country.
While head coach Brent Venables may be on the hot seat, the Sooners are storming ahead, and in recent days, they have launched a second invasion of the West Coast. Back in the winter portal, they plucked the top quarterback up for grabs, Washington State's John Mateer.
Well, the Sooners are back, having secured the signings of Cal standout running back Jaydn Ott and Stanford's Jake Maikkula (over UCLA).
It's no longer the regular suspects trying to pluck talent from the West, Oklahoma isn't coming, they're here.
The Sooners are desperate to get back to winning ways. Since the departure of Lincoln Riley to USC, Oklahoma, a perennial participant in the College Football Playoff, has missed every rendition since the hiring of Riley's replacement, Brent Venables.
Venables has had to deal with issue after issue since becoming the head coach at Oklahoma. The national championship defensive coordinator did not have an easy time replicating the success of his former boss Bob Stoops.
After the controversial firing of assistant coach Cale Gundy due to allegations of usage of racial language despite overwhelming support by Gundy's ex-players, Venables secured Oklahoma's first losing season this century in 2022 and then its second in 2024 after he saw the departure of Dillon Gabriel in favor of Jackson Arnold.
Gabriel led Oregon to a Big Ten title, Arnold is now at Auburn.
Venables has lost all three bowl games Oklahoma has made, he lost the final Bedlam game versus Oklahoma State, and if not for a shocking win over Alabama this past season, he could have been shown the door.
And despite all that, Oklahoma is recruiting at arguably the highest level it has ever been. It got some dough, and it is throwing it around.
UCLA needs to watch out, as Oklahoma, through DeMarco Murray, already has entryways into the West Coast. The Sooners are big-time players, and UCLA may need to make big-time moves to keep recruits home.
How will UCLA adjust to the world of general managers?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.