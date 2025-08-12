What's Next for UCLA at QB in 2027 Recruiting Class
The Bruins need to keep pushing on at a certain position in the 2027 class following some unfortunate news. That news coming as Peter Bourque announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines.
2027 QB Peter Bourque announces his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines over the Georgia Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the UCLA Bruins
The UCLA bruins have missed on arguably their No. 1 target at the QB position as they remain without one in the 2027 class. They have landed two commitments at this time, and they have hopes of bringing in the best of the best. That is exactly what they did with their two commits in the class. Those commits being Royalton Allen and Demaje Riley, who are both talented at their respected position.
The common denominator here is the fact that they have yet to land a QB in the class, which is the first position to commit to teams more often than not. This is something they are still waiting on after one of their top targets in the class at the QB position. The Bruins missed out on Peter Bourque, who announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines. The commitment came on Monday, as the talented prospect is a Wolverine over the Georgia Bulldogs and the Penn State Nittany Lions, who both made a huge push for the prospect. The Bruins joined the conversation late, but were still looking to push heavily.
The Bruins will now look in other places as there are some names to know at the QB position, including their newest offer Keegan Croucher. Croucher is one of the better players in the nation at the position. He is likely their No. 1 QB on the board, at least for a little bit while they are still targeting some players from the past, however at the position, the talented program only has one uncommitted target at QB, that player being Croucher. They will likely have to offer more prospects, unless they want to go back to their old ways of putting their eggs in one basket, which burned them in the 2026 recruiting class.
The Bruins will likely evaluate more QBs to start the high school season, as they will hope to land their QB before spring ball next year. The Bruins have many different targets at other positions that could be, awaiting the commitment of a QB.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.