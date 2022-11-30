College Football Playoff Rankings: UCLA Moves Up, Pac-12 Takes Over

A return to the win column led to a slight jump for the Bruins.

The fifth College Football Playoff rankings of the season were revealed Tuesday night, and UCLA football (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) came in at No. 17. The committee moved the Bruins up one spot following their 35-28 win over Cal, keeping them in the same range they've been in for three weeks.

UCLA was also ranked No. 17 in both the AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll on Sunday.

The top four went through a significant shakeup, despite Georgia staying put at No. 1. Michigan went from No. 3 to No. 2 after beating Ohio State, bumping the Buckeyes out of the playoff picture down to No. 5. TCU moved up to No. 3 ahead of the Big 12 Championship Game, while USC climbed to No. 4 after defeating Notre Dame.

The Trojans enter the Pac-12 Championship Game in control of their own destiny, with a win virtually locking them into the field. USC will face Utah in the conference title game on Friday, with the Utes moving up from No. 14 to No. 11 after blowing out Colorado.

Elsewhere in the conference, Oregon fell from No. 9 to No. 16, while Oregon State jumped from No. 21 to No. 15 after staging a comeback to best the Ducks. Washington, meanwhile, went from No. 13 to No. 12 after beating Washington State to secure the Apple Cup.

The Pac-12 has six teams in the top 25 – all of which are in the top 17, which is more than any other conference in the country.

The full Week 14 College Football Playoff Rankings are listed below:

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. TCU (12-0)

4. USC (11-1)

5. Ohio State (11-1)

6. Alabama (10-2)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Penn State (10-2)

9. Clemson (10-2)

10. Kansas State (9-3)

11. Utah (9-3)

12. Washington (10-2)

13. Florida State (9-3)

14. LSU (9-3)

15. Oregon State (9-3)

16. Oregon (9-3)

17. UCLA (9-3)

18. Tulane (10-2)

19. South Carolina (8-4)

20. Texas (8-4)

21. Notre Dame (8-4)

22. UCF (9-3)

23. North Carolina (9-3)

24. Mississippi State (8-4)

25. NC State (8-4)

