3 Observations From UCLA's Grueling Sweet-16 Win

UCLA is off to the Elite 8, following a dominate performance vs No. 4 seed Minnesota.

It was not all sunshine and rainbows in this matchup as Minnesota would be within striking distance for most of the first half. Luckily for the Bruins, they were able to gain real momentum to finish the matchup as they would win 80-56.

UCLA Needs to Start Hot

Mar 27, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close during a Sweet Sixteen game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

This has not been an issue for the Bruins this season, as they have been one of the most dominant teams from start to finish. However, since the tournament began, UCLA has struggled to build momentum quickly, leading to tight first-half contests. This cannot happen from this game on.

There are not many things that can be correlated to UCLA's fault, other than the other team scoring at a higher rate. Defensively, the Bruins have to make adjustments quicker, or better teams could take a commanding lead early. Think back to Texas, where UCLA would have to fight vigorously in the second half just to lose.

Kiki Rice is Amazing

Mar 27, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) drives against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Brylee Glenn (12) during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

It might be a Minnesota thing, but Kiki Rice has been electric this season. She was able to score 21 points on 7-12 shooting, along with three assists and three steals. Her ability to be impactful on both ends of the floor proves that she is one of, if not the best, players on UCLA.

Moving forward, she will have a bigger role in UCLA's game plan. Lauren Betts will always play at a high level, and, like us, opposing teams know it. That said, Rice must play at this level consistently, or the Bruins could exit the tournament early. Hopefully, Rice understands this burden she now carries.

UCLA Relies on Angela Dugalic too Much

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Praise Egharevba (24) and UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) box out for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Yes it makes sense to get great production from the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year. But when she starts scoring more than other this could be troubling for UCLA's game plan moving forward. Dugalic outscored all but two of UCLA's starters, suggesting we could see her used more often.

This is troubling for UCLA because an identity change this late in the season could have serious consquences if not handled properly. With Dugalic playing well, UCLA will not focus on shooting as much as they have. This will effectivley minimize all of UCLA's shooting talent. But what works, works.

Mar 26, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women’s 2026 NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

This was a very intresting game, and it told us a lot about this teams future. Moving forward, UCLA needs to learn how to start quicker, and lean on its strenghs better.