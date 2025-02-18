Former Bruins Could Be Impacted by Predicted Firing of Dolphins HC/GM
Former UCLA Bruins Grayson Murphy and Jaelan Phillips could be without defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver come this time next season as Pro Football Network predicts Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier will be fired midway through the 2025 season.
Here's what wrote PFN's Kyle Soppe had to say:
"The Dolphins have been on a repeated cycle ever since the Dan Marino-Jimmy Johnson-Dave Wannstedt era ended in the early 2000s. A new coach comes in, the Dolphins succeed right away with a playoff berth, don’t win in playoffs, and then decline until the coach gets fired. It happened with Tony Sparano and Adam Gase, basically happened with Brian Flores (minus missing the playoffs at 10-6), and Mike McDaniel is headed along the exact same path. The Dolphins, who made the postseason in McDaniel’s first two seasons, took a major step back in 2024. Now they face an offseason in which they start over the cap by nearly $12 million, have four key defensive players as free agents, and a disgruntled star WR in Tyreek Hill. Not to mention no faith that Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy for 17 games. But the major reason for this bold prediction is the owner may be (a slight “maybe” here) fed up. While surprising no one in keeping the Dolphins front office intact for another season, owner Stephen Ross did lay out major expectations, mainly that this franchise wins its first postseason game in 25 years. I don’t think he waits that long. If the Dolphins start off slow again like in 2024, we will see a change before the team makes it back from Spain."
Soppe could be right. As of writing, Grier is more likely to get the ax than McDaniel, but Stephen Ross could just clean house. Miami's offense has been figured out, and due to Grier's refusal to re-enforce the offensive line, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been getting lit up by defenders while the Dolphins do not possess an effective rushing attack.
McDaniel may have lost the locker room with reported issues with players displaying discipline and being tardy to team meetings, disregarding fines issued by the organization. If they do go, Grayson Murphy's spot on the team is in jeopardy even more, and Phillips would be out of a contract with a new general manager coming in unless his fifth-year option gets picked up.
2025 could be a career-changing year for two Bruins in the pros.
