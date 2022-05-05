Local Class of 2023 Defensive Lineman Cameron Brandt Gets Offer From UCLA Football

The Bruins have advanced their recruitment of a rising defensive player from Southern California.

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Cameron Brandt announced his offer from UCLA football Wednesday night on Twitter. The Sierra Canyon (CA) starter has started to rack up offers from across the West Coast, and when coach Chip Kelly and defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a joined the race for Brandt’s commitment, the Bruins became the 11th team on his list.

UCLA joined nine Pac-12 schools – Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford USC, Washington and Washington State – and the Mountain West’s Nevada in offering the rising high schooler.

Brandt has already visited Cal, Stanford, Arizona and USC, but has yet to officially stop by UCLA.

Currently listed as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite and Rivals, most rankings are currently unavailable for the 6-foot-3, 260-pound pass rusher. Brandt is a four-star prospect on 247Sports, though, and ranks No. 16 in California, No. 35 among defensive linemen and No. 234 in his entire class.

Splitting his time at defensive line and defensive end in Chatsworth, Brandt has acted in a major role as a part of the Trailblazers’ front seven.

Brandt played in 12 games during his junior year and accumulated 52 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks to help Sierra Canyon put up a 7-5 record. Brandt participated at the Under Armour Next camp in early March, and that was after being featured at Under Armour's Elite Underclassmen Camp the year prior.

The 16-year-old athlete holds ties to UCLA both from his school and his family. Incoming freshman safety Kamari Ramsey is finishing up his senior year with the Trailblazers, and the Bruins have sent out offers to several Sierra Canyon football players in the past, including rising redshirt junior offensive lineman Josh Carlin.

On the hardwood, UCLA men's basketball is welcoming five-star guard Amari Bailey and walk-on forward Evan Manjikian from Sierra Canyon in their 2023 recruiting class.

Breland Brandt – who played at Windward High School (CA) – is Cameron Brandt’s brother who enrolled at UCLA in 2016. However, the elder Brandt left the program at the tail end of coach Jim Mora's tenure.

UCLA is still in the mix for six other defensive line recruits. My'Keil Gardner, Grant Buckey, A.J. Fuimaono, Matayo Uiagalelei, Jayden Wayne and Tausili Akana all have offers from the Bruins, but Kelly and the coaching staff are still without a commit on the defensive side of the ball.

