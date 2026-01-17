Elite 2027 Quarterback Details His UCLA Recruitment

As the 2026 college football transfer portal window comes to a close, new UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have become increasingly active on the high school recruiting trail, as they continue to target some of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

The Bruins have already started making progress with several 2027 recruits, including a local three-star quarterback who recently spoke with UCLA on SI about the program’s recruitment of him.

Three-Star 2027 QB Speaks on UCLA Recruitment

Throughout the 2027 cycle, UCLA has been targeting Chance Thomas, a three-star quarterback from Western High School in Anaheim, California. Although the previous Bruins staff never extended an offer to him, the young quarterback has already started building a relationship with the new staff under Chesney.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thomas is one of the top sign-callers in the country with 247Sports' composite rankings listing him as the No. 534 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 36 quarterback, and the No. 53 prospect from California.

While Chesney and his staff still haven't officially extended Thomas an offer, there's mutual interest on both sides, and the three-star quarterback recently spoke with UCLA on SI about the Bruins' recruitment of him.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) calls a play during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Thomas explained that with the chaos of the transfer portal, he hasn't had many opportunities to speak with the new Bruins staff. He noted, however, that he has a strong relationship with UCLA’s director of recruiting, Marshawn Frlioux, and that they keep in close contact.

“I haven’t spoken much to them recently due to the portal but I have an extremely close connection with the recruiting coordinator Marshawn Friloux, we keep in close contact," Thomas told UCLA on Si.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney poses at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Thomas hasn’t had much contact with the new UCLA staff, he said he remains interested in the Bruins and would welcome the opportunity to play for a program so close to his home.

“UCLA is definitely a school I’m interested [in]," Thomas said. Great program, new coaching staff, and up the street from me, I’d love to stay home.”

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA is not the only school interested in Thomas, as several other programs are pursuing the Western quarterback. He’s scheduled to visit Kansas at the end of the month and hopes to take visits with UCLA, USC, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, and Oklahoma in the coming months.

“For sure schools like USC, UCLA, Washington, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, and OU [Oklahoma] are some schools I look forward to officially visiting in the future along with others," Thomas told UCLA on SI.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Regarding what Thomas is looking for in a school, he told UCLA on SI that he wants a program where he can develop, build a strong connection with the coaching staff, and find a place he can call home.

“Somewhere where I can truly come in and develop to be the best player I can possibly be, and also have a good connection with the staff," Thomas said. "Really just somewhere I can truly see myself calling home.”

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Thomas doesn’t have a timeline for his decision yet, so the Bruins have time to make up ground in his recruitment as he continues to get to know Chesney and the new staff.

While UCLA may not be his top choice right now, it’s clear Thomas is interested in the Bruins, and he’s certainly a player worth targeting for Chesney and company.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .