Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 8

Heading into the second half of the Pac-12 slate, the matchups are just getting bigger and bigger.

UCLA football (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) is right back in the thick of things after Arizona State lost to Utah in Week 7, setting them up to make a run for the South division. Standing in their way, though, is Oregon, a top-10 team ready to extend its lead in the North.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, Oregon State will try to keep pace with Oregon when they go up against Utah, which has a chance to cement itself as a true contender in the South. Two nonconference games against Independents are tossed into the mix this week as well, in addition to two bottom-feeder matchups with a grand total of two conference wins spread between the four participating teams.

The conference is as wide open as it's ever been, and there are any number of teams who could find themselves in the championship game come year's end.

Here are All Bruins' picks for each of the contests including a Pac-12 team in Week 8:

Arizona (0-6, 0-3) vs. Washington (2-4, 1-2)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. PT

Tucson, Arizona

Line: Washington, -18*

Without quarterback Jordan McCloud, who got hurt against UCLA two weeks ago and was later ruled out for the year, the Wildcats regressed right back to where they were in the first few weeks. This is an Arizona team that, despite not winning a game, at least lost close to BYU and Northern Arizona and played three highly-competitive quarters against both Oregon and UCLA. That all got thrown out the window when they got stomped by Colorado in the second half last week, entering the half only down 6-0 before eventually losing 34-0. Washington played a subpar game against UCLA, but they proved more talented and competitive than the Wildcats did against the Bruins. Just because of the Huskies' track record to lose games they shouldn't this year – looking at you, Montana – don't expect a blowout or anything, but it would take a wildly unpredictable kind of turnaround for Arizona to pull off this upset.

Straight Up: Washington

Against the Spread: Arizona

Washington State (4-3, 3-2) vs. BYU (5-2)

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. PT

Pullman, Washington

Line: BYU, -4.5*

In a battle between Cougars, one comes into the matchup with their heads held a bit higher. Washington State has stood out as a surprise team in the North, winning three in a row against Cal, Oregon State and Stanford. But with coach Nick Rolovich getting dismissed on Tuesday due to a lack of compliance with the state's COVID-19 vaccine guidelines, they are now a ship without a captain or direction. This team already lost by 31 at home to a USC team on their first week of an interim coach, so while the Trojans' performance in that one shows teams aren't always going to fall off a cliff after a midseason coaching change, it also proves how little of a homefield advantage or mental fortitude Washington State has this year. Back-to-back losses to Boise State and Baylor, both solid teams, were disappointing for a BYU team looking to make another national run, but they still have enough talent and coaching to outplay Washington State come Saturday afternoon.

Straight Up: BYU

Against the Spread: BYU

Cal (1-5, 0-3) vs. Colorado (2-4, 1-2)

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. PT

Berkeley, California

Line: Colorado, -8.5*

Prior to last week, neither of these teams had a win against an FBS opponent. The Golden Bears still fit that description, only they were tied with a top-10 Oregon team heading into the fourth quarter and only lost by a touchdown in Eugene. The Buffaloes came face-to-face with one of the few winless Power Five teams in Arizona, which also didn't have its starting quarterback, and they used a big third quarter to win in blowout fashion. Neither team is very good, and if they were going against anyone other than each other this week, they'd both be heavy underdogs. Cal continues to play close games, only to lose them, so while they may keep things tight, Colorado may have built up enough momentum last week to put that same defensive acumen on display in the Bay Area.

Straight Up: Colorado

Against the Spread: Cal

UCLA (5-2, 3-1) vs. No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 2-1)

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. PT

Pasadena, California

Line: UCLA, -2*

For over a month now, this matchup has been circled on every Pac-12 fan's calendar. While the Bruins had a bit of a hiccup against Fresno State and Arizona State in a three-week span, they've gotten back on track and won three of four, including two road games. The Ducks, too, have slipped a bit since beating Ohio State on the road, losing to a Stanford team that UCLA handled and nearly getting upset by Cal at home. Regardless of their miscues earlier in the year, these are still the two biggest teams in the Pac-12 this year, the two heavyweights who were bound to battle it out on the biggest stage possible. It's only fitting that ESPN College GameDay is headed to Westwood for this one – it's going to be tight, entertaining, competitive, well-played football, and the home team will ride its relative momentum to a season-defining win.

Straight Up: UCLA

Against the Spread: UCLA

No. 13 Notre Dame (5-1) vs. USC (3-3, 2-3)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. PT

South Bend, Indiana

Line: Notre Dame, -7*

The story of the Trojans' season has already been written, and that's with a full six games left to play. They're either going to blow someone out or get blown out. All three of their wins have come by 23 or more points, and all three of their losses have come by at least 14 points. Now, the Fighting Irish do tend to play close in their wins – beating Florida State by three in overtime, Toldeo by three and Virginia Tech by three – so it remains to be seen which trend wins out on Saturday. The instability of USC, still boasting an interim coach, will likely weigh pretty heavily on a road game played in a chilly, hostile road environment, so Notre Dame should win this one by multiple scores.

Straight Up: Notre Dame

Against the Spread: Notre Dame

Oregon State (4-2, 2-1) vs. Utah (4-2, 3-0)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. PT

Corvallis, Oregon

Line: Utah, -3*

This game will be on the road for the Utes, but after proving themselves against the Sun Devils a week ago, it is surprising to see them as only a field goal favorite. After all, Utah completely handled an Arizona State team that was heading up the South division, beating them by two touchdowns and staying perfect in the Pac-12 as a result. Oregon State has lost a bit of steam since trouncing USC – which, as it turns out, is not a particularly unique result. The Beavers are still an above average, competitive team, but the Utes have hardly showed any signs of weakness during conference play and boast probably the hottest quarterback in the league in Cam Rising.

Straight Up: Utah

Against the Spread: Utah

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

