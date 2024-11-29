Senior Spotlight: Bruins' Linebackers
The UCLA Bruins (4-7) will finish the 2024 season on Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl as they will welcome Fresno State to the Rose Bowl. For five senior linebackers, it will be the final time they suit up in the blue and gold and should get considerable time on senior day.
The Bruins were led all year by two of their senior linebackers and one of them was a captain leader. Colorado native Kain Medrano is in his fifth and final year of collegiate action and has put together his best season by far.
Through 11 games, Medrano has 64 total tackles, three pass deflections, 0.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions, one being a 49-yard pick-six touchdown return in a win over Nebraska. Medrano stepped into a larger role this season and delivered to the highest expectation.
Medrano would not have been able to find so much success without his fellow senior backer Oluwafemi Oladejo, who has taken a different path to his senior year. Oladejo started his college career in 2022 with Cal University and transferred to the Bruins before the 2023 season.
Just like his fellow senior position mate, Oladejo is having his best season with 57 total tackles, two pass deflections, and a team-high 4.5 sacks. He has been a wrecking ball all season when getting to the quarterback and leading the team in sacks from the linebacker position is impressive.
Another linebacker in his final year is fifth-year Ale Kaho, who transferred from Alabama after three seasons spanning 2018-'20. Kaho played for the Bruins in 2021 before taking two years off and returning to action in 2024. He has earned 90 tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble in his career.
Two other backers that have nearly the same name but uniquely different college paths are transfer Joseph Vaughn and fifth-year Bruin JonJon Vaughns.
Vaughn, the transfer, came over this past offseason from Yale where he spent three years. He had his best collegiate season last year with 88 total tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions. He has not seen the same production this season with just six tackles this season.
Vaughns has been with the Bruins since he started his collegiate career in 2020. He has garnered just four tackles this season but has 113 total tackles, one sack, and two interceptions in his five-year career. He deserves an immense amount of credit for the consistency he has put forth.
The Bruins will likely start Medrano and Oladajo and possibly Kaho while mixing in Vaughn and Vaughns frequently throughout the game. As the Bruins are ineligible for a bowl game, they will still prioritize a win, but also the final game for all of these dedicated seniors.
