UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Recap Of Bruins' Third-Straight Win
The UCLA Bruins (4-5) have now won three straight games after starting the season 1-5. They achieved their biggest win of the season, knocking off the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-4) by a score of 20-17 on Homecoming night.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the Bruins' upset victory over the Hawkeyes, referencing several key players and moments that led to the win.
The Bruins started the ballgame trailing 10-0 with a pair of interceptions from senior quarterback Ethan Garbers. They would go on to score 17 straight points, taking a 17-17 game into the fourth quarter and kicking the game-winning field goal with just under five minutes to play.
The player of the game was junior running back T.J. Harden who put together his best performance of the season, rushing for 125 yards on 20 carries. The Bruins were known as the worst rushing team in the conference statistically, averaging just 73.9 yards per game. They put that to rest tonight.
The defense showed up in a major way by forcing three turnovers. A pair of interceptions from former walk-on, now junior captain linebacker Carson Schwesinger completely changed the ballgame. It marked the first and second interceptions of Schwesinger's storied career.
Senior linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo was in the backfield all night, recording six tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks. Another linebacker would shine as senior Kain Medrano led the team with nine tackles, chipping in with half a sack and a fumble recovery.
Special teams was on point in the win as well. Sophomore kicker Mateen Bhaghani hit a 57-yard field goal that would break a school record. He later nailed the game-winning kick from 27 yards to put the Bruins up by three late in the game.
Another key moment came from the sideline in the final drive of the game. With just over two minutes to play with a third-and-8 situation, Bruins offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy dialed up a passing play that would earn the Bruins a first down and the win.
Many assumed the Bruins would just run the ball, hoping to get the first down but if unsuccessful, trusted their defense to hold with minimal time to play. Instead, they stayed aggressive and Garbers delivered a sharp pass to the sideline to get the first.
Victory formation would ensue and the Bruins would win their third-straight.
Not enough can be said about how this team has turned their season around in the past month. Playing four nationally ranked teams in the first five weeks had prepared this team for a tough challenge like the Hawkeyes. After trailing early, they had the confidence and talent to come back and win.
