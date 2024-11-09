Bruins Hang On Over Iowa For Third-Straight Upset Victory
The UCLA Bruins (4-5) are on one of the hottest streaks in the Big Ten as they hung on, 20-17, to upset the Iowa Hawkeyes on Homecoming night. A comeback for the ages and one to remember for a long time.
It was the first meeting between the two teams since the 1986 Rose Bowl. The Bruins came out on top in that matchup and they followed it up with their biggest win of the season. UCLA coach DeShaun Foster has completely turned this team around in just a few short weeks.
The Bruins looked like their two-game win streak was coming to an end when they trailed 10-0 to start the ballgame. They did not flinch for one second, scoring 17 unanswered points and kicking the go-ahead field goal midway through the fourth quarter.
Both sides of the ball played sensational, earning 415 yards of total offense and forcing three turnovers. The star of the game was undoubtedly junior running back T.J. Harden, finishing with a season-high 125 yards on the ground.
Harden's best game before Friday night came in Week 4 when he recorded 53 yards. He doubled that number and some, running all over the Hawkeyes defense. He was the key to success as the Bruins beat the allegations as the worst running team in the Big Ten.
Quarterback Ethan Garbers started his night with two interceptions on the first two possessions, leading to the 10-0 deficit. He quickly recovered, throwing for 204 yards and two touchdowns in response.
The defense stood on business tonight as well. Two interceptions and a forced fumble from key players were game-changing. Senior linebacker Carson Schwesinger earned not one, but two interceptions in the game. He had never caught an interception before this game.
Bruins kicker Mateen Bhaghani was also impressive in the win. He nailed a 57-yard field goal in the first half which broke a school record. He would later kick the go-ahead field goal in the fourth, which was the difference in the game.
This Bruins team is a completely different group from the one that started the season 1-5. Playing four top 25 teams in the early going led to the preparedness for this game. They fell down by double digits early and understood they had the tools to gut it out.
Now just two wins away from being bowl-eligible, the Bruins are one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten with three straight wins. They will celebrate this victory for 24 hours and get back to work in preparation for their date with the Washington Huskies on the road next week.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE